Three Maryland Offensive Stars UCLA Must Contain
Last week, the Bruins cruised past Michigan State in a convincing 38-13 win. This week, they are looking ahead to another dangerous Big Ten team, the Terrapins. In a previous article, we discussed the importance of shutting down Michigan State's playmakers; they need to do the same against Maryland.
Maryland is coming off two straight losses and is hoping that UCLA's momentum will run out. Three weeks ago, this game for the Terrapins would have been considered an easy win; now they are the underdogs.
In a previous article, we discussed the importance of shutting down Michigan State's playmakers; the Bruins need to do the same against Maryland.
1. Malik Washington
The 6'5 freshman quarterback has had a fantastic year at the halfway point. UCLA needs to do its best to slow Malik Washington down if the Bruins want to extend their win streak to three.
This season, Washington has passed for 1,506 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, he's rushed for 47 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also been excellent with ball security as a freshman, with only two interceptions on the year.
Something that has allowed Washington to be so good this season is his ability to avoid sacks. UCLA has had back-to-back games with a single sack during its win streak. They need to apply more pressure to Washington if there is any hope of slowing him down.
2. Shaleak Knotts
At the halfway point of the season, UCLA has shown that they are decent at covering teams' best wide receivers. This week, they need to key in on slowing down Maryland's senior wide receiver Shaleak Knotts.
This season, Knotts has caught 23 passes for 367 yards. Knotts has been the Terrapins' main touchdown scorer this season, accounting for half of Washington's passing touchdowns with five on the season.
UCLA cannot let Knotts take over the game. Maryland's offense starts with the passing game, something the Bruins have been good at defending this season.
3. Dorian Fleming | Tight End
A position that UCLA has been good at defending all season is the opposing team's tight ends. It also should be said that there haven't been many good ones they have had to play against. However, this week they will be going up against Dorian Fleming, a very talented tight end who is one of Malik Washington's favorite targets.
This season for Fleming has caught 26 passes for 204 yards. He has also caught two touchdown passes this season. 14 of his catches came in the last two games; it's safe to say that Fleming is feeling really good about himself right now, something the Bruins must shut down early.
UCLA and Tim Skipper are back at home against the Terrapins, hoping to carry the momentum from the last two. The Bruins are favored to win this game; they can accomplish this by taking out all of Malik Washington's targets early.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.