Bob Chesney to Retain Two UCLA Coaches

When there's a head coaching change in college football, it typically means that nearly every coach from the previous staff will be replaced by someone chosen by the new head coach. In the case of Bob Chesney and UCLA, that has been the case, as Chesney has already overhauled most of the staff, including bringing in new offensive and defensive coordinators.

However, Chesney isn't replacing the entire staff, as it was recently reported that two former Bruins coaches will return to Westwood in their previous roles for the 2026 season.

Two Previous UCLA Coaches to Return in 2026

On Dec. 27, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on X that the Bruins would retain both UCLA safeties coach Gabe Lynn and running backs coach A.J. Steward under Chesney.

Both coaches have strong West Coast ties, which likely played a significant role in Chesney's decision to retain them. The new Bruins head coach has limited experience recruiting in the region and has been open about needing help in that area.

Here's a look at both Lynn and Steward's backgrounds and how they can help the Bruins find success under Chesney.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is Gabe Lynn?

Gabe Lynn played safety for Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013 and had a brief stint in the NFL before getting into coaching. He began his career as a graduate assistant at Central Oklahoma and later held quality control roles at Oklahoma Baptist and Houston Christian.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In 2020, he became Houston Christian's defensive backs coach. In 2023, he was hired as Colorado's assistant director of player personnel, and in 2024, he served as a defensive quality control coach with the Buffaloes. Ahead of the 2025 season, UCLA hired him as the team's safeties coach.

Lynn helped UCLA's passing defense allow fewer than 200 yards per game in 2025 and is a proven recruiter. He should play a significant role in the Bruins' success next year, and keeping him on the staff would be a smart move for Chesney.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Who is A.J. Steward?

A.J. Steward began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Rice in 2013. He became the Owls' running backs coach in 2014, a role he held until 2017, when he left to take the same position at BYU in 2018.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since then, he has served as a running backs coach for Arizona, Oregon State, Baylor, and Kansas before being hired by UCLA ahead of the 2025 season.

Like Lynn, Steward is a proven recruiter. Although UCLA's rushing offense wasn't spectacular in 2025, he's shown that he can produce elite production in the running game at previous stops, so UCLA fans should be excited about him staying on the staff.

