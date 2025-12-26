UCLA Making Progress With Elite 2027 Shooting Guard

UCLA and head coach Mick Cronin remain primarily focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle, but that hasn't prevented them from targeting some of the best talent in the 2027 class, as the Bruins are already making progress with some elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a four-star shooting guard and a Top-40 overall recruit in the country, who recently named UCLA as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

UCLA Trending for Four-Star 2027 Shooting Guard

Back in June, UCLA extended an offer to NaVarro Bowman Jr., a four-star shooting guard from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Bowman Jr. is the son of NFL legend NaVarro Bowman Sr. and has established himself as one of the top players in the 2027 cycle.

Rivals' industry rankings list Bowman as the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2027 class, the No. 11 shooting guard, and the No. 2 prospect in California. He has received offers from several elite programs, including USC, Villanova, and Penn State.

While Bowman hasn't officially narrowed his list yet, he recently spoke with Rivals' senior national basketball recruiting analyst, Jamie Shaw, about the programs that are standing out most in his recruitment so far, naming the Bruins as one of them.

UCLA recently hosted Bowman on campus in Westwood, and the four-star shooting guard told Shaw that he attended one of the team's practices. He said he was a fan of how well the Bruins played together and noted that he also loves the UCLA campus.

“I went to one of their practices, and I liked how they’re together," Bowman told Shaw. "They’re together as a team, and they have a good bond. I love their campus; it shows the city a little bit, and more of the students and the campus, and the school.”

High school recruiting isn't necessarily a priority for Cronin, who's more inclined to use the transfer portal. However, when the Bruins pursue a high school prospect, they're typically in contention to land him, and that seems to be the case with Bowman.

Bowman's season at Notre Dame is just getting underway, so he likely will take a break from his recruitment for a while in the coming weeks before getting back on the road to visit more schools. Still, it's clear that UCLA has made a strong impression on the four-star shooting guard, and the Bruins appear to have a solid chance of landing one of the top players in the 2027 class.

