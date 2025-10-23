All Bruins

Breaking Down UCLA's Preparation for No. 2 Indiana

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down how UCLA coaches are preparing for the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers.

To watch today's episode, view below:

The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are putting even the biggest coaches and best college football teams on notice amid a 3-0 turnaround, which culminated after a gritty 20-17 win over Maryland this Saturday.

Up next, Tim Skipper and his Bruins have a FOX Big Noon Kickoff clash with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who employ arguably the best coach in the nation. Curt Cignetti isn't taking UCLA lightly, so much so that he doesn't evaluate the Bruins beyond their last three games.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skipper, during Monday's media availability, shared his early takeaways on Cignetti's Hoosiers.

  • "So, I started watching film on them yesterday," Skipper said. "So I just finished our game real quick from Maryland and then I moved on to Indiana, and I'm trying to identify a weakness. Like, it's crazy how disciplined they are. Coach Cignetti does a great job with those guys.
  • "They're very, very disciplined in all three phases. They're not giving up explosive plays. They're having a ton of explosive plays. They tackled bery, very well. And then their ball handlers, I'm not just talking running backs, I'm talking receivers and the quarterback, they break a lot of tackles. They complement each phase of the game so well, it's not surprising that they're so good and the record is what they are and what they are ranked."
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks with Kellan Wyatt (13) after his apparent injury during the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As he does every week, after previewing the team, Skipper breaks down both sides of the ball.

On Indiana's Offense:

  • "Offensively for them, they're going to try to control the clock and things like that. They're not real tricky. They're going to run the ball and they have the most explosive runs in the Big Ten this season right now. So we're going to have to tackle. We're going to have to stop those guys."
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

On Indiana's Defense:

  • "Defensively, they're, again, they're not tricky. They're going to play their zones. They're going to be four down. The thing they do more than anybody we played this year is they're going to guve us simulated pressures. So, we're going to need to be ready for the simulated pressures. Have a plan for that."
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Coverage of the matchup begins at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday on FOX, and the Bruins kick off against a dominant Hoosiers squad at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington, Indiana.

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; A pylon with the Big Ten Conference and the UCLA Bruins logos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

