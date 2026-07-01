UCLA Football Top 30 Players: No. 20

UCLA will have a new look at the wide receiver room for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

New head coach Bob Chesney made rebuilding a bad wide receiver room a point of emphasis. Entering the transfer portal, Chesney brought in six players to rebuild the entire room.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney was able to bring in young players for the future in Brian Rowe Jr. and Marcus Harris, who just finished their freshman seasons, as well as more experienced players to help the Bruins next season.

One of the players who will have an immediate impact for the Bruins next year on the outside is Leland Smith.

Smith Coming out of High School

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like others on our list, Smith was an unranked player coming out of Strake Jesuit High School in Houston, Texas. Smith was not a receiver prospect coming out of high school and was listed as a tight end according to 247Sports.

Smith would have a good senior season for the Crusaders. Smith completely broke out and would finish the year with 845 yards receiving, nine touchdowns, and 50 receptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith would have two big games with a career-long 76-yard touchdown as part of a 121-yard and two-touchdown effort against Alvin High School, as well as a 210 receiving yards and two-touchdown game against King High School. Smith would also make First Team All-District in his senior season.

Even with his breakout senior season, he received no interest from Division I or Division II schools. Instead, he would pivot to the junior college route and play for Fullerton College in California.

Smith at Fullerton

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith would play just one season with the Hornets and transition from tight end in high school to wide receiver.

In just nine games, he would break out and establish himself as one of the best players on the field. Smith would lead the Hornets in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 655 yards and nine touchdowns while also having 26 receptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the season, Smith would have multiple 75+ receiving yard games, including two that were in the triple digits. In a 27-14 victory over San Diego Mesa, Smith would have 152 yards receiving and a touchdown. The very next game, he would help lead the Hornets to a 48-19 victory over Palomar. Smith would have a 212-yard receiving night, with a game and season high three touchdowns.

With Smith such a big part of the offense, the Hornets ranked among the top offenses in the SCFA and helped lead them to a 10-0 record before falling in the SCFA postseason semi-finals. Smith would be selected to First Team All-SCFA National Southern Conference.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his one season at Fullerton, Smith entered the transfer portal and had plenty of suitors, as he was one of the top junior college wide receivers. Smith would end up in the Big Ten and transfer to Purdue.

Smith at Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Leland Smith (12) catches a punt Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming off the momentum at Fullerton, Smith would enter the “big leagues” in the Big Ten at Purdue. However, he wouldn't have the same level of success that he once had with the Hornets.

Purdue was the worst team in the Big Ten during the 2024 college football season, finishing 1-11 overall and 0-9 in conference play.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith would finish the year appearing in all 12 games with just 72 yards receiving on six receptions and two touchdowns. Smith's best performance of the season came in week one against Indiana State with two receptions for 47 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.

After such a disappointing year with the Boilermakers, Smith entered the transfer portal and ended up at San Jose State.

Smith With the Spartans

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) breaks up the pass intended for San Jose State Spartans wide receiver LeLand Smith (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an underperforming year at Purdue, he would have a real bounce-back year at San Jose State.

The Spartans had one of the top offenses in the Mountain West last year, and Smith greatly benefited from it. Smith would finish the year with the eighth-most receiving yards in the Mountain West with 688, along with 43 receptions, which were the 12th-most in the conference, as well as three touchdowns.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson (24) breaks up a pass intended for San Jose State Spartans wide receiver LeLand Smith (1) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith would have multiple games with over 100 yards receiving. One of his best games was against Air Force, and while he didn't find the end zone, he had a season-high nine receptions for 144 yards. Smith would also have great games against Stanford with six receptions for 101 yards, Utah State with four receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Hawaii with four receptions and 113 yards.

With the great bounce-back performance with San Jose State, Smith would earn a spot on the Fourth Team Phil Steele All-Mountain West team, as well as being Honorable Mention All-Mountain West.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Virdel Edwards II (23) breaks up the pass in the end zone against San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a great bounce-back season at San Jose State, Smith would enter the transfer portal once again and end up back in the Big Ten and stay in California to play for Bob Chesney and UCLA.

What Smith Brings to Westwood

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Semaj James (0) attempts to intercept the football against San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith has not been a No. 1 receiving option since his time at Fullerton, and could be one of the top options for quarterback Nico Iamaleava heading into next season.

Smith has proven to be a big-time threat on the outside, as his 6-4, 218-pound frame makes him a real threat in the red zone. Smith is also one of the faster receivers on the roster, and uses that speed to blow by corners and be an elite deep ball catcher for the home run plays.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know that Bob Chesney utilizes the running game more than the passing game. Smith might not have the numbers he had with the Spartans, but he will be just as, if not more, impactful on the field. Utilizing play action, Smith is able to create separation and is also someone who wins most of his 1v1 matchups on lighter cornerbacks. Smith is also a capable blocker, which will be needed for a Bob Chesney offense.

Smith should thrive with the Bruins next season. Having a very talented quarterback in Nico Iamaleava, who is motivated to have a great season, is something Smith has never had in his career. With his talent, he should establish himself as one of the more underrated receivers in the Big Ten, and he will contend for being the No. 1 receiver heading into training camp.