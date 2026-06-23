Why UCLA's Roster Overhaul Can Make Noise in Big Ten

UCLA football is expected to be a much-improved team next season.

Last year was a season to forget for the Bruins, who finished 3-9 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. DeShaun Foster was let go after losing the first three games of the season, and the quarterback he brought in did not live up to his expectations in Nico Iamaleava.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now Bob Chesney is the new head coach of the Bruins, and before he has coached a game, he has already made a positive impact on the program.

With such a positive offseason, UCLA seems primed to be one of the most improved teams in the Big Ten next season. One voice who believes in the Bruins is Josh Pate, who is widely respected in college football and has the Bruins as a dark horse team in the Big Ten next year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Pate Speaks on UCLA

Josh Pate is a big fan of Bob Chesney as the Bruins head coach, and it's easy to see why. Pate talks about bringing in a deep transfer portal class and how, with Chesney there, he can turn UCLA into a top program in the Big Ten in the future.

“The Big 10 sleeper is easy… I'm big on UCLA this year and beyond, I'm big on UCLA's potential this year, and I'm absolutely big on their potential as a program, as long as Bob Chesney's there.”

Pate also spoke about how Bob Chensey and his staff keeping Nico Iamaleava as the quarterback was the best thing to happen to him since leaving Tennessee.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“That staff inheriting Nico Iamaleava is the biggest blessing that Nico Iamaleava could have never even known to pray for, like leaving Knoxville, he had no clue what he was walking into, and he never could have known this was going to be the situation he was in two years later, and they got good weapons they brought over from JMU.”

How Good Can UCLA Be Next Season?

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA football can be one of the better teams in the country next year in the Big Ten.

Nico Iamaleava will now have weapons around him and a new offensive line that he didn't have last year. The Bruins will also have a new running game with Wayne Knight, and the defense will be overhauled and projected to be much better.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Bruins do have a tough schedule, it's not the toughest in the Big Ten. Next year, they won't have to play Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, or Washington, but they will have to play against Oregon, Michigan, USC, and Illinois. If the Bruins can win two of those four games, they can finish their year with an 8-4 or 9-3 record.