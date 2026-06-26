UCLA Announces Attendees for Big Ten Football Media Days
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The Big Ten Conference's annual football media days will take place late next month in Chicago, as the entire conference descends on the Windy City for three days.
UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and a few players will make appearances and speak with the media on Day 2, and the Bruins officially announced their contingent for the event on Wednesday.
Head Coach Bob Chesney
Obviously, the Bruins' new head coach will be in attendance alongside the other 17 head coaches in the conference. This will be a huge chance for the new staff to make another good impression, as it has through social media and press conference appearances throughout the offseason.
The difference here is that Chesney will have a chance to present himself as UCLA's man in charge to members of the national media, not just local reporters, and make an impression on the national stage. His predecessor didn't set a high bar, freezing as early in his debut speech. Chesney has much more charisma and is much better suited for the situation.
QB Nico Iamaleava
This one was obvious, too. Iamaleava is the face of the UCLA offense and a guy in whom the new coaching staff has placed and voiced its faith and trust. He's also been working on improving his leadership abilities, making great strides, according to Chesney. This is another opportunity to display that growth to the rest of the conference in an off-the-field setting.
Folks will definitely want to hear his thoughts on the coaching change, playing in a new system, staying at UCLA, having his brother as a teammate, his goals for this season, NFL aspirations, and much more.
LB Sammy Omosigho
The Bruins are also bringing Oklahoma transfer linebacker Sammy Omosigho to Chicago. It says plenty about the role he will play and the plans they have for him, as the team's most trusted and reliable leaders and influences are often chosen for these situations. He's clearly impressed his new coaches, and it may be an indication that he has a leg up in the competition for a starting linebacker role.
Omosigho also has experience operating within a program with high expectations and frequent publicity, which may come in handy given the positivity this offseason has created.
DB Cole Martin
After taking the chance to stay at UCLA under the new staff, Cole Martin will also represent the program at the conference media days. The new staff have spoken highly of his talent and commitment to the program, and he's been rewarded for his efforts. Martin will be a huge presence in the secondary this season and a critical bridge between the returning defensive players and the new coaches responsible for running and implementing the new defense.
Martin is also a great player to have speaking to the media, as he's often extremely insightful about the atmosphere around him and the team's goals.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.