UCLA Football Top 30 Players: No. 12

Continuing with our list of the top 30 players on the UCLA Bruins roster for the upcoming 2026 season, we are still looking at the offensive line.

I have already taken a look at two guards along the new offensive line: Julian Armella at number 26, who would be at right guard, and Eugene Brooks , who I just mentioned at number 13 as the starting left guard. I have also looked at the new starting left tackle, with the new transfer from South Alabama, Jordan Davis. Now, I am ranking the new starting right tackle in Hall Schmidt.

Hall Schmidt Coming Out of High School

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall Schmidt had a strong four-year high school career, helping lead his hometown school, Peninsula High School, to one of its better runs as a football team. While the Seahawks never won a state championship, they would be among the most respected teams in the state with Schmidt's help.

Schmidt would be the starting right tackle for the Seahawks throughout his career and was a stable presence on that side of the line. When watching his high school tape, Schmidt showed a strong ability to block the run and protect the quarterback. And in his senior year in 2021, he was named the 2021 3A South Sound Conference Lineman of the Year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he was named the conference's lineman of the year, he was still overlooked as a high school prospect. Schmidt would be ranked as a three-star across all recruiting sites, and according to 247Sports , he would be ranked 1,718 nationally, the 173rd-ranked offensive tackle, and the 34th-ranked player in the state of Washington.

Schmidt would hear the school calling, but none were the major programs such as Alabama or Ohio State; rather, Montana State, Washington State, Idaho, and Eastern Washington.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, on June second of 2022, Boise State would officially send him an offer, and Schmidt would commit less than a month later.

Boise State had a decent recruiting class in 2022, ranking 68th overall. However, the Broncos were able to land a four-star running back in Ashton Jeanty, who is viewed as a long-term prospect.

Schmidt with the Broncos

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Hall Schmidt (65) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Schmidt's time with the Broncos can best be described as a roller coaster of missed time, while also showing greatness as a blocker up front.

Because he was ranked lower in the Broncos' class compared to his fellow incoming freshmen, it was going to be much harder for him to see meaningful playing time. Coming into the 2022 season, head coach Andy Avalos decided that Schmidt would redshirt his first year and would not see any game action.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty carries the ball for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his freshman season, the Broncos did not need to play him, as they were already 8-4 and in contention to win the conference championship. However, the Broncos would fall to Fresno State in the championship game, 28-16.

In his second year with the program, Schmidt hoped to see more playing time for the Broncos, but sadly, he played in only two games that year, making his debut in week 11 against New Mexico State and playing once again in the Broncos' bowl game against UCLA.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boise State would have a difficult season in its second year, and after the Bruins finished 5-5, they would fire head coach Andy Avalos. Spencer Danielson would become the Broncos' interim head coach, and they would go on to win the remainder of their games, including destroying UNLV in the championship game 44-20.

In his next season, Boise State had one of its best since 2019, finishing 12-2. One of the biggest reasons for the Broncos' success was the rise of Ashton Jeanty, who became the best running back in college football with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.

Sep 28, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons Jeanty had so much success that year was the improvements along the offensive line and at Hall Schmidt.

Schmidt finally earned a starting role at right tackle for the Broncos, and with his help along the offensive line, Jeanty thrived, and the Broncos appeared in the College Football Playoff.

Oct 5, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warms up before a game against the Utah State Aggies at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Heading into his fourth season with the Broncos, Schmidt would be without his star running back, Ashton Jeanty, who moved on to the NFL.

Hall would suffer an offseason injury that would sideline him for most of the season. Schmidt appeared in only two games that year, as the Broncos missed him greatly, finishing with a 9-5 record. After that year, Schmidt would enter the transfer portal, come to UCLA , and be a premier pickup for Bob Chesney to rebuild the offensive line for next season.

Schmidt Coming to UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney has done an amazing job rebuilding the Bruins' offensive line for the upcoming season, as it was a major reason for his former team's success at James Madison. Last year, the Dukes were similar to Boise State in 2024, with a good offensive line and an elite running back to run the offense through.

While Wayne Knight might not be the same level of player as Ashton Jeanty, he is a great back in his own right. Knight had the seventh most rushing yards in college football last season with 13,73 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having Schmidt on the Bruins' roster next season is great for Chesney, as he loves to focus his offense on the running game. Schmidt was one of the best run-blocking tackles in the transfer portal. As a right tackle, he can block elite edge rushers and can cover the edge, so the running back is able to get to the outside and potentially have an explosive play for 10+ yards.

Another reason for grabbing Schmidt was also his improvement as a pass blocker, which was very much needed to keep Nico Iamaleava upright and off the ground. Iamaleava was sacked 27 times, which was fourth in the Big Ten last year, and if the Bruins are going to improve, having good offensive tackles block for your star QB is very much needed, and Schmidt brings that to Westwood.