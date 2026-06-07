Projecting Every Spot on UCLA's Offensive Line for Next Season

The biggest issue with the Bruins last season and for the past few years was the offensive line. The Bruins' offensive line was unable to pass-protect the quarterback or run-block for the running back, and it struggled on QB scrambles.

Becoming the new head coach for the Bruins, Bob Chensey made it a point of emphasis that the offensive line needed to be fixed so that the QB wasn't sacked as much, and that there would be more gaps for the running back to run through.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the transfer portal, Chesney brought in a multitude of players, including offensive tackles, guards, and even centers, to improve the offensive line. With all the moves along the line that Chensey has made, let's look at what the starting offensive line could look like for next season.

Left Tackle - Jordan Davis

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis has been a three-year starter in the Sun Belt and an impressive one, not allowing a sack in 2025 and earning all-conference honors in 2024. He's played a ton of football by now, with more than 30 games under his belt. Compared to even just the idea of Courtland Ford when UCLA acquired him, Davis is a more surefire bet, having consistently been a starter and a good one at left tackle.

Left Guard - Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After his true freshman season at Oklahoma, Brooks transferred to Westwood and had a very productive redshirt freshman season with the Bruins. Brooks is a bulldozer on the interior of the offensive line, as he is great in run blocking, and he can move linemen to the second level with no issue.

Center - Sean Na’a

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Sean Na'a (74) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The center position is very open to competition, but I am going with Sean Na’a, as he is better-balanced than the others on the roster. Na’a has also had reps early on in his career at center, but was moved to the guard position later in his career.

Right Guard - Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robell followed Chesney from James Madison and has experience blocking for both the QB and the running back. Just like Brooks, he is another great run blocker, but has also elevated his pass blocking and is a much better pass protector on the interior of the offensive line.

Right Tackle - Hall Schmidt

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schmidt was dinged up this year, but in 2024, he started at right tackle for a playoff-bound Broncos team. Blocking for former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will be very similar to blocking for Wayne Knight, as both are downhill backs who aren't great at catching. Schmidt is also great at setting the edge on the line and is able to create space for the back to get to the outside.