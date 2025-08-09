Just How Vital Is the Bruins’ First Game?
The Bruins start their 2025 campaign against the Utah Utes. Utah is an excellent program and has been for a while. Last year, the Utes didn't play the best ball and fell to 5-7 due to a 7-game losing streak against conference opponents. Utah had the same record as UCLA last season.
Both teams shared the same record in the previous season, making this first game a close, competitive match that is perfect for most college teams. Many Power 5 teams and other big schools would play small schools to assert dominance and look good. However, some teams prefer to gather feedback from them and build on the game for the rest of the season. These games help identify which game plans were effective and where improvements are needed.
Cons of Paying Teams to Play You
The most apparent problem with paying a small team to play you is the fact that you have to play them. Some of the most expensive matchups include Alabama playing Western Kentucky for $1.9 million, Auburn versus New Mexico, and Notre Dame versus Northern Illinois University for $1.4 million.
Another Con is the fact that you might lose the game. Outperforming another team in every way does not account for the mental aspects. Many of these paid teams come in with a nothing-to-lose attitude, while the large school has already lost its money and can now lose its public image if it loses.
Two prominent examples come to mind in recent years. The first one is Michigan versus Appalachian State. This game saw Appalachian State defeat Michigan in the Big House in 2007. App State won off a blocked kick by Chad Lynch to win the game 34-32. The second big game of the 2024 season was a muddy affair where NIU took down Notre Dame, defying all odds. NIU won this game 16-14 and bagged 1.4 million dollars in the process.
How Important is UCLA's First Game
UCLA's Season opener will be the most crucial out-of-conference game on its schedule. This is the first game of the year for them, so the Bruins will need to find a way to shake off rust from the offseason and play a good match.
Win or lose, coach DeShaun Foster will get to see how well his new transfer Nico Iamaleava does in he season opener for the Bruins. All the latest transfers Coach Foster got will be watched and will reflect on Fosters offseason moves.