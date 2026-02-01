Former UCLA Guard Seeking Return To College Basketball

In the crazy, and perhaps confusing world of professional basketball players coming back to their college roots, a former UCLA Bruin could be the next to do so.

Former UCLA guard Amari Bailey has recently begun making a push to retain his college eligibility. Bailey spent the 2022-23 season with UCLA , before declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 41st overall selection in the 2nd round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

In his one season in Westwood, Bailey played well, averaging 11.2 points, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, and 39 percent from three-point range.

The one hurdle that Bailey will likely face in his petition to earn extra eligibility, is the fact that he has signed an NBA contract, and actually appeared in NBA games. In light of players such as Baylor’s James Nnaji, and Alabama’s Charles Bediako — who previously signed professional contracts in the G-League or in the NBA, and then returned to college — the NCAA has stated that the line is drawn once a player signs a guaranteed, or 2-way NBA contract.

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Abramo Canka (1) consoles guard Amari Bailey (5) after their loss against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bailey’s case

What complicates Bailey’s case even further, is the fact that he has appeared in 10 NBA games in his career. In the 2023-24 season with the Hornets, Bailey averaged 2.3 points per game in 6.5 minutes of action in a short 10-game stint. Nonetheless, he still appeared in an NBA game, which should end his eligibility.

Bailey spoke with ESPN’s Dan Murphy regarding his rationale behind making a potential return to college basketball.

“Right now I'd be a senior in college,” Bailey said. “I'm not trying to be 27 years old playing college athletics. No shade to the guys that do; that's their journey. But I went to go play professionally and learned a lot, went through a lot. So, like, why not me?”

“You've got a college-aged kid who wants to go to college, and you've got a system that says, 'Too bad, you've gone to a different league so you're out forever,” Bailey attorney, Elliot Abrams added. “I don't see any real justification for it.”

Oct 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets Amari Bailey (10) poses for a photo during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bailey’s case will be yet another test on just how far the NCAA’s rules can be bent. While Bailey isn’t the only former professional seeking a return to college athletics, his return would perhaps be the most controversial given his experience in the NBA, even though it was marginal.

