How UCLA Might’ve Found Identity in Starting 5

The Bruins were looking to attain a victory against Northwestern in order to prove that their upset victory against Purdue was not a fluke.

Luckily for the team they did find a win against the Wildcats coming out on top 71-64 , but they might have found something even better than a victory; that is because UCLA have found a possible identity because of their starting five.

So what did the starting five do to find the team's identity without Skyy Clark , and how will it affect the team through the good, bad, and ugly of the season?

How UCLA Is Finding A Possible Identity: Defense

Before finding their victories against the Boilermakers and Northwestern, the Bruins were having a hard time containing their opponents, which is why they would lose.

For instance, in their loss to Ohio State where they scored over 70 points the Bruins let their bench players have 60 minutes on the court.

The scoring was higher than what UCLA has put up in their last two wins, not coming above 70 points in either of those contests, but they let up 86 to the Buckeyes.

In comparison to the Bruins last two victories the difference is enormous, as the bench has had an average of 33 minutes on the court and the team has let up no more than 70 points.

It is not to say that the Bruins bench is harmful to the team in every facet, they are very powerful offensively, but that is not what the team needs to be based around.

UCLA needs to instead build off of defense, which is what allowed them to upset Purdue, so that they can continue to pull of upsets such as that again and again.

Could The Bench Make Their Way Into The New Identity?

The starting five were the ones to pull of the victories in the past couple games, but going into the deep end of the season the Bruins absolutely can and should try to get their bench involved.

Bench depth is often what allows the greatest teams to succeed in the biggest moments such as the March Madness tournament, and the bench has already proven they can play well.

One example is when the bench had a prominent role in defeating Penn State, holding the Nittany Lions to 60 points with 73 total minutes on the court.

What they need to do is prove that they can be consistent in locking up opponents, and once that happens UCLA will not only have a bright future, but a legitimate chance for a deep tournament run.

