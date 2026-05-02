Former UCLA Standout Getting NBA Lottery Shouts

A year ago, losing Aday Mara was disastrous for the UCLA Bruins, and it’s only gotten worse since then.

Mara — a 7-foot-3, 255-pound big man — spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Bruins. During his time there, he could hardly see meaningful action, averaging 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 61 appearances (9 starts). Mara also averaged a mere 11.5 minutes per game during his time with the Bruins.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feeling as though his potential wasn’t being tapped into , Mara hit the transfer portal and enrolled at Michigan to join Dusty May’s program. Looking for a fresh start, Mara tapped into that potential during his time with the Wolverines last season.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mara With Michigan

He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as the team’s starting center. Mara played a key role in Michigan’s National Championship run, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament, including a monster 26-point, 9-rebound performance in the Final Four against Arizona.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

His strong postseason performance has helped him shoot up NBA Draft boards ahead of the 2026 draft later this summer, making it sting that much more for the Bruins to see what Mara has become.

To make matters worse for the Bruins, none of the players from this past season’s team are expected to be drafted later this summer. UCLA had itself a diamond in the rough for two seasons, but couldn’t figure out how to use him.

UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) defends Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie is one of those who is extremely high on Mara, predicting that he’ll be selected with the 9th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in his latest mock draft.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Vecenie’s Thoughts

“Mara, by far, helped himself the most in the NCAA Tournament,” Vecenie said. “Mara combines two skills NBA teams seek in their centers: the ability to shut down the paint and the ability to read the court out high as a passer. Opponents shot 54.5 percent at the rim this season when Mara was on the court compared to better than 60 percent when he was off it, per CBB Analytics. Opposing teams also shot just 36 percent on 2-pointers from the paint when Mara was on the court.”

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) tips the shot of UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"On offense, Mara is terrific at using his height and feel for the game to dissect what is happening and make the right passing reads, be it a simple handoff or a more complex reaction to find a cutter at the rim,” Vecenie added. “Mara’s hands can be an issue with bobbles and turnovers, and his lateral foot speed is concerning. But the Bulls desperately need a defensive anchor.”