Former UCLA Standout Getting NBA Lottery Shouts
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A year ago, losing Aday Mara was disastrous for the UCLA Bruins, and it’s only gotten worse since then.
Mara — a 7-foot-3, 255-pound big man — spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Bruins. During his time there, he could hardly see meaningful action, averaging 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 61 appearances (9 starts). Mara also averaged a mere 11.5 minutes per game during his time with the Bruins.
Feeling as though his potential wasn’t being tapped into, Mara hit the transfer portal and enrolled at Michigan to join Dusty May’s program. Looking for a fresh start, Mara tapped into that potential during his time with the Wolverines last season.
Mara With Michigan
He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as the team’s starting center. Mara played a key role in Michigan’s National Championship run, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game in the NCAA Tournament, including a monster 26-point, 9-rebound performance in the Final Four against Arizona.
His strong postseason performance has helped him shoot up NBA Draft boards ahead of the 2026 draft later this summer, making it sting that much more for the Bruins to see what Mara has become.
To make matters worse for the Bruins, none of the players from this past season’s team are expected to be drafted later this summer. UCLA had itself a diamond in the rough for two seasons, but couldn’t figure out how to use him.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie is one of those who is extremely high on Mara, predicting that he’ll be selected with the 9th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in his latest mock draft.
Vecenie’s Thoughts
“Mara, by far, helped himself the most in the NCAA Tournament,” Vecenie said. “Mara combines two skills NBA teams seek in their centers: the ability to shut down the paint and the ability to read the court out high as a passer. Opponents shot 54.5 percent at the rim this season when Mara was on the court compared to better than 60 percent when he was off it, per CBB Analytics. Opposing teams also shot just 36 percent on 2-pointers from the paint when Mara was on the court.”
"On offense, Mara is terrific at using his height and feel for the game to dissect what is happening and make the right passing reads, be it a simple handoff or a more complex reaction to find a cutter at the rim,” Vecenie added. “Mara’s hands can be an issue with bobbles and turnovers, and his lateral foot speed is concerning. But the Bulls desperately need a defensive anchor.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.