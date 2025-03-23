Bruins' Mara's Future in Westwood Currently Unknown
The UCLA Bruins have already had a few verbal confirmations from players that will be returning for next season, but one that still hangs in the balance is potentially the biggest "X" factor to UCLA's success. Sophomore center Aday Mara is unsure of his future on where he will play next year.
The 7-3 center was already asked about his future after UCLA's second-round loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
"Aday Mara on his plan going forward: 'I don't know yet. Just rest and probably going to Spain to see my family,'" Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Bolch reported. "What will go into his decision about next season? 'I don't know.'"
After playing very limited minutes in the first half of the year, Mara turned a corner and became a pivotal post player for a Bruin team that needed more depth down low. He has spent the first two years of his career with UCLA and very well could make a chance for next season.
The Zaragoza, Spain native dropped a career-high 22 points in an upset over Wisconsin in late January which would earn him 20 or more minutes, eight times. He never played more than 18 minutes in the first 17 games of the year, showing an incredible improvement.
In 33 games this season, Mara posted all career-highs, averaging 6.4 points on 59% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. If his strength improves before next season, he will be one of the most dangerous post threats in the Big Ten with a nasty post move and elite shot-blocking ability.
It would make a lot of sense for Mara to transfer if he continued to play little to no minutes for the Bruins, averaging under 10 per game in the first 17 contests of the season. That was not the case, as he finished the season playing over 17 minutes per game over the last 16 games.
If Mara decides to stay with Coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins, he could easily move into a starting role, seeking to be a dominant post player and rim disruptor, much like he did in the NCAA Tournament. He totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks in his two tournament contests.
