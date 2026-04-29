Why Azavier Robinson Will Make Huge Impact at UCLA
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UCLA’s most recent transfer might have an impact that not many people are expecting.
Enter Azavier Robinson, a Butler transfer who is still relatively unproven but has shown enough to suggest he could become a cornerstone piece for UCLA next season. Not only does he fill a depth role that will be heavily relied upon, but his skill set fits exactly what the Bruins have been looking for.
Why Robinson Is a Great Fit
Last season with Butler, Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47% from the field. What stands out most is that he did this in just 18.3 minutes per game. That level of production in limited minutes as a freshman suggests there is real upside if his role expands.
Defense was a clear point of emphasis for UCLA this offseason, and Robinson fits that mold perfectly. He showed the ability to guard on the perimeter and averaged 1.5 steals per game — a number that would have ranked second on UCLA last season.
Right now, UCLA’s guard rotation includes Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty, and Eric Freeny. While Robinson is expected to come off the bench to start the season, he could be an early candidate to follow a similar path to Perry, who worked his way into a major role last year.
If Robinson consistently flashes his defensive ability, that alone could be enough to earn him more minutes — and potentially even a starting opportunity. Especially if there are struggles elsewhere in the rotation, this is the type of situation where he could quickly rise.
Concerns
There are, however, two major concerns. First, he has not played since Jan. 31 due to a season-ending injury. Second, he is stepping into a completely new system, which has historically taken players time to adjust to under Mick Cronin. Either way, Robinson is a development piece for now.
When you factor both of those in, it is fair to expect a slow start. Limited minutes and inconsistent production early in the season would not be surprising. But if he settles into his role, his skill set gives him a real chance to become a key piece.
The bottom line is that Robinson has the tools to be a strong contributor for UCLA. If he develops on track, UCLA will have a cornerstone at guard for 3-plus seasons. The question is not if he can make an impact — it is when.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.