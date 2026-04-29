Why Azavier Robinson Will Make Huge Impact at UCLA

UCLA’s most recent transfer might have an impact that not many people are expecting.

Enter Azavier Robinson , a Butler transfer who is still relatively unproven but has shown enough to suggest he could become a cornerstone piece for UCLA next season. Not only does he fill a depth role that will be heavily relied upon, but his skill set fits exactly what the Bruins have been looking for.

Why Robinson Is a Great Fit

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Last season with Butler, Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 47% from the field. What stands out most is that he did this in just 18.3 minutes per game. That level of production in limited minutes as a freshman suggests there is real upside if his role expands.

Defense was a clear point of emphasis for UCLA this offseason, and Robinson fits that mold perfectly. He showed the ability to guard on the perimeter and averaged 1.5 steals per game — a number that would have ranked second on UCLA last season.

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) reacts after a play against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Right now, UCLA’s guard rotation includes Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty , and Eric Freeny. While Robinson is expected to come off the bench to start the season, he could be an early candidate to follow a similar path to Perry, who worked his way into a major role last year.

If Robinson consistently flashes his defensive ability, that alone could be enough to earn him more minutes — and potentially even a starting opportunity. Especially if there are struggles elsewhere in the rotation, this is the type of situation where he could quickly rise.

Concerns

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) is fouled by DePaul Blue Demons guard Layden Blocker (2) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There are, however, two major concerns. First, he has not played since Jan. 31 due to a season-ending injury. Second, he is stepping into a completely new system, which has historically taken players time to adjust to under Mick Cronin . Either way, Robinson is a development piece for now.

When you factor both of those in, it is fair to expect a slow start. Limited minutes and inconsistent production early in the season would not be surprising. But if he settles into his role, his skill set gives him a real chance to become a key piece.

Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) guards Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, during a 2025 Indy Classic game between the Butler Bulldogs and the Northwestern Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Robinson has the tools to be a strong contributor for UCLA. If he develops on track, UCLA will have a cornerstone at guard for 3-plus seasons. The question is not if he can make an impact — it is when.