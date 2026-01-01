Former UCLA Walk-On Possible NFL Defensive Rookie of Year

UCLA saw five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was selected with the first pick of the 2nd round, a surprise selection at the spot for the Cleveland Browns.

The California native was a walk-on at the Bruins, having been an unranked recruit. That didn't stop Schwesinger from making a significant impact during his time with the program. After three seasons of limited action as a reserve, he had an incredible 2024, earning him a spot as a Butkus Award Finalist.

That determination has served him well in the NFL, as he had a strong rookie season. The Browns' linebacker is the clubhouse leader for the Defensive Rookie of the Year with one regular-season game remaining.

Schwesinger Vegas Favorite to Win DROTY

UCLA Athletics

Carson Schwesinger has appeared in all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns this season. He has totalled 156 tackles, 205 sacks, and two interceptions this season. The 6-foot-3 linebacker has been a machine, with his double-digit tackles per game streak coming to an end against Pittsburgh in Week 17.

Despite the Browns having a well below par season, with a 3-13 record. Despite that, he has been one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league as a rookie in a surprisingly good defense. It has now put him in the No. 1 spot for the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

According to Vegas odds he has the leading odds, ahead of Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori and Atlanta’s James Pearce Jr.

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 21: Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

He and defensive end Myles Garret could both pick up awards, with the veteran looking to win Defensive Player of the Year. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi has been impressed by the former walk-on Schwesinger.

“Schwesinger has been at the center of the action all season for one of the league's top defenses,” Oyefusi said. “The No. 33 pick leads all rookies in total tackles (147) and tackles for loss (11), and he is tied for second among rookies with two interceptions. Schwesinger, a former walk-on at UCLA, has also worn the green dot all season to relay the defensive playcalls.” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN

If Schwesinger managed to win the award, it would be the first time a former UCLA player has won the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Only one former Bruin has won the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it came in the first year of the award. The legendary Mel Farr, a running back for the Detroit Lions.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW