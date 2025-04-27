How Sports Illustrated Graded UCLA's Schwesinger, Browns Draft
The Cleveland Browns were one of the most scrutinized teams throughout the 2025 NFL Draft as they were on the verge of winning the Travis Hunter sweepstakes but instead of selecting the Heisman winner, they traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars got Hunter, the Browns took Michigan's Mason Graham with the fifth pick, the pick they got from Jacksonville.
The Browns made even more controversy by selecting Dillon Gabriel, a quarterback widely regarded as, at best, a late Day 3 pick and a player with less upside than the heavily scrutinized Shedeur Sanders. The selection was also criticized as the Browns selected Gabriel over Will Howard, Kyle McCord, and other passers that were rated higher.
The Browns then added even more controversy by trading up to select Sanders which mean their quarterback room consists of one of the most despised men in the NFL, DeShaun Watson (who likely won't play in 2025 due to injury), the 40-year-old Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett (the Browns traded away UCLA alum Dorian Thompson-Robinson for him), Gabriel and Sanders.
However, they found a bit of redemption through the rest of their selections, including UCLA's Carson Schwesinger. Thus, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the Browns a grade of "A-" for their draft.
Round 1 (5): Mason Graham
Round 2 (33): Carson Schwesinger
Round 2 (36): Quinshon Judkins
Round 3 (67): Harold Fannin Jr.
Round 3 (94): Dillon Gabriel
Round 4 (126): Dylan Sampson
Round 5 (144): Shedeur Sanders
"The Browns were a constant story line in the draft, ranging from trading out of the Travis Hunter pick to selecting Sanders in the fifth round," Verderame wrote. "Cleveland got a pair of intriguing backs in Sampson and Judkins, while also taking multiple swings at quarterback in Sanders and Gabriel.
"The Browns still have a load of questions at receiver and along the offensive line, but they found good value throughout, highlighted by Sanders, who will have a chance to fight for the starting job in 2025."
Not all is bad for Schwesinger. In fact, he joins a defense one year removed from being the best in the NFL. The Browns' defensive line is elite, especially with Myles Garrett, and they have a dominant defensive back room. There is a clear path for Schwesinger to become a full-time starter before the end of his rookie year.
If Sanders or Gabriel excel, the Browns and Schwesinger could be in business.
