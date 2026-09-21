UCLA Has Found a Game-Changer on Defense

UCLA’s defense did not live up to the standard against Purdue in Week Three. The Bruins allowed 488 yards and were torn apart by Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne, who had an excellent showing in the first Big Ten matchup of the season.

However, in the midst of the subpar defensive showing was Sammy Omosigho, who conversely had arguably the best game by any UCLA defensive player this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The box score jumps out at you immediately. Omosigho recorded 12 total tackles, with 11 of those being solo tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, and 2 forced fumbles, that were both recovered by the Bruins' defense.

For a defensive unit that, for the most part, could not stop Purdue’s offense, those turnovers proved to be the difference-maker in the 52-38 win for UCLA.

Chesney's Thoughts

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his postgame press conference, head coach Bob Chesney gave high praise for his star linebacker. He also noted that Omosigho still has room to improve, which could be a scary notion for offenses in the Big Ten.

“You know, there's things he's going to want to clean up in there too, and other schematic things that he could do better, which he will,” Chesney said.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The poise he plays with, the toughness he plays with, and the strength to be able to execute and finish on those tackles, you know, are things that are pretty impressive. We just got to keep sharpening his edges and keep getting him to be the player that he knows he could be. But it's a good start to the season.”

Omosigho Living up to His Responsibilities

Omosigho was named a permanent captain before the beginning of the season, and he’s certainly living up to the responsibility. He has, without a doubt, been the best player on the defensive side of the ball for the Bruins, in my opinion.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) runs downfield during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season continues to progress, the competition is set to ramp up, and UCLA will not be able to survive allowing as many yards and points as they did against Purdue. While Purdue’s offense may be underrated this season, it’s going to be extremely tough to live up to the offensive performance that the Bruins needed to outlast the Boilermakers.

That being said, a player like Sammy Omosigho could be monumental in how far this UCLA team can go this season. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for Omosigho, and that, as Chesney said, there’s true potential to see him grow into an even better player as the season goes on.