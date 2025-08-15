These Freshmen Stand Out Most in UCLA Camp, Says Foster
On a team that went through as much roster overhaul through the transfer portal as UCLA did this offseason, it may be hard for some true freshmen to really stand out during training camp. And yet, a few have caught coach DeShaun Foster's eye through two weeks in Costa Mesa.
There were a few Bruin freshmen who came in later during spring and have had less time to adjust to the next level. Despite that, though, Foster pointed out which ones have hit the ground running during Wednesday's media availability.
"I would say Lucien [Holland," Foster said. "That's a freshman that got here [during spring]. Nemo [Nehemiah Johnson] is another one. But it's fast, it's tough when you don't get here a little earlier. It's just good that they're able to get reps and not messing up to the point where we can't function. I like that."
How Good are Holland and Johnson?
Let's take a look at how national analysts have evaluated the two freshmen.
Lucien Holland, 3-Star EDGE, Inglewood (Calif.)
Hollan, 18, committed to UCLA on Dec. 4, 2024 and is bracing to make an impact in a stacked edge position this season.
Holland is one the region’s top pass rushers. He has a long, lean 6-4 frame that will need to add some bulk but the upside is obvious to see. He has a lightning first step, can bend and dip around the edge and has the speed to run down plays from behind. He’s physical at the point of attack, plays with a relentless motor and has all the traits you want to see in a young edge rusher. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts
Nehemiah Johnson, 3-Star IOL, Orange (Calif.)
Johnson is a quality offensive lineman. His 84 rating on 247Sports makes him the 189th ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation for the class of 2025.
