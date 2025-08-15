All Bruins

These Freshmen Stand Out Most in UCLA Camp, Says Foster

A few Bruin freshmen are really catching Foster's eye through two weeks of fall camp.

Connor Moreno

Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

On a team that went through as much roster overhaul through the transfer portal as UCLA did this offseason, it may be hard for some true freshmen to really stand out during training camp. And yet, a few have caught coach DeShaun Foster's eye through two weeks in Costa Mesa.

There were a few Bruin freshmen who came in later during spring and have had less time to adjust to the next level. Despite that, though, Foster pointed out which ones have hit the ground running during Wednesday's media availability.

"I would say Lucien [Holland," Foster said. "That's a freshman that got here [during spring]. Nemo [Nehemiah Johnson] is another one. But it's fast, it's tough when you don't get here a little earlier. It's just good that they're able to get reps and not messing up to the point where we can't function. I like that."

How Good are Holland and Johnson?

Let's take a look at how national analysts have evaluated the two freshmen.

Lucien Holland, 3-Star EDGE, Inglewood (Calif.)

Hollan, 18, committed to UCLA on Dec. 4, 2024 and is bracing to make an impact in a stacked edge position this season.

Holland is one the region’s top pass rushers. He has a long, lean 6-4 frame that will need to add some bulk but the upside is obvious to see. He has a lightning first step, can bend and dip around the edge and has the speed to run down plays from behind. He’s physical at the point of attack, plays with a relentless motor and has all the traits you want to see in a young edge rusher. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analysts

Nehemiah Johnson, 3-Star IOL, Orange (Calif.)

Johnson is a quality offensive lineman. His 84 rating on 247Sports makes him the 189th ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation for the class of 2025.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.