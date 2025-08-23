UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Shane Rosenthal
Kwazi Gilmer is set to highlight the elite receiving group of the UCLA Bruins, but he's not the only one who can make a splash for coach Foster this upcoming season. Freshman Shane Rosenthal will be looking to make big plays and be a reliable target for his QB, Nico Iamaleava.
"We’ve liked Rosenthal for over a year now, and he put up video game numbers as a junior. He had 122 catches for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns and formed a lethal one-two punch with elite sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel. He was just as good on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles and 12 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns from his safety position, and was the first player in state history with 20+ touchdowns and 10+ interceptions in the same season. He had personal best times of 11.19-100m last Spring and should easily be able to run under an 11.0 this year. At this year’s Under Armour Next All-American Camp, he was as dominant as any receiver in the event, showing elite-level quickness off the line, a ton of wiggle in his route running, and the long speed to get easy separation down the field. He measured in at a solid 5-10.5, 181 pounds, and his 1.62-10 yard and 4.53-40 were among the best in the camp. He’s arguably the most under-recruited player in the state and has easy Power 4 potential."- 247Sports' Greg Biggins.
A dream come true.
Rosenthal had always wanted to go to a program like UCLA, so when they offered him, it seemed like all the stars had aligned.
"UCLA has always been a school I dreamed of attending, and once I visited, I knew it was the perfect fit," Rosenthal told High School on SI. "The coaching staff really impressed me, not only with their football knowledge but also with how much they care about their players as people. That family atmosphere really made a difference in my decision.
"Academics have always been a top priority for me, and UCLA’s status as the #1 public university sealed the deal. Being close to home is also a big plus since it means my family can be a bigger part of this journey."
