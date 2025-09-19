UCLA Captain Feels 'Accountable' For Foster Firing
A coach being let go is never easy on a football team. And UCLA Bruins offensive lineman and team captain Garrett DiGiorgio feels that he and his teammates are the ones to blame for their poor start to the season.
Days after second-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster was relieved of his duties following a 0-3 start to the season, UCLA took the practice field again, this time under interim head coach Tim Skipper.
On Wednesday, DiGiorgio spoke to the media and detailed his reaction to Foster's dismissal.
"We got to see Coach Foster in that morning, he came in to talk to us for 5-10 minutes," the veteran offensive tackle said. "Kind of just to keep our heads up, keep it pushing. But my initial reaction was really just shocked. I felt somewhat accountable as a player and as a captain of letting him down as a head coach.
"But he's a great man, great coach, and I wish him nothing but the best."
The Bruins are undoubtedly enduring some of the darkest times in program history, but Skipper believes there's a light at the end of the tunnel.
UCLA's 'Reset' Pointing To Positive Transition Period
Three weeks into the season, the UCLA Bruins are going back to training camp.
At least that's what interim head coach Tim Skipper is saying. Just three days after the Bruins relieved second-year head coach DeShaun Foster of his duties, Skipper is ready for a reset.
"We're going to reset," said Skipper, Foster's former special assistant, during Wednesday's media availability. "We're going to completely reset. We are in training camp right now. We're not going to dwell on the past, we're not going to dream about the future, we're going to worry about right now.
"So we're in training camp right, and then once we finish this week off and we get done with training camp, we're going to get into Week 1 of the season. That's how our mindset is. We've got to move on from all the sadness and things that are going on. We have to get ready to play a game. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, we understand that."
Foster's departure (followed by Ikaika Malloe's mutual parting with the program) and Skipper's promotion come at the right time. The Bruins have two weeks until they open up Big Ten play against Northwestern on the road on Saturday, Sept. 27.
