This UCLA DL's Weight Room PR Reveals More Than Just Strength
UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III set Bruins internet fandom ablaze over the offseason when he squatted 700 pounds. The number is huge, for sure, but to Smith, it's a testament to much more.
Smith a redshirt senior, missed all of last season due to injury, and is one of two defensive linemen (Keanu Williams) making a return from injury that are projected to make a major impact for UCLA's interior defensive line.
His personal-record squat was more than just a heavy weight, it was the culmination of his journey back to the field.
"It does [make me proud]," Smith said during Wednesday's media availability. "Knowing everything I went through to get back to this point, knowing all of that and then having the guys there to celebrate that moment with me, it meant a lot to me."
The video shows nearly the entire Bruins squad backing Smith as he conquered his personal record.
"All the guys were there, all the energy was there," Smith added. "As long as I had them there, it was going to be easy to do."
Smith Primed For Breakout Return
Sure, a return story is enthralling in itself, but there's a hidden factor that Smith says will make him better than ever this season -- a transformational weight loss. The 6-2, 340-pound lineman revealed that a strict diet helped him lose up to 20 pounds this offseason.
"This whole offseason, just made sure I was taking care of my body," Smith said. "Being consistent is the main thing. I also changed my diet and it worked for me, and I'm excited to be back out here."
What changes did he make to his diet?
"I just eat better. More clean stuff. No fast food. No cheat meals, you don't need none of that. You just got to make sure you're eating clean, and I'm eating clean and I'm ready," Smith said. "I lost a lot of weight... like 20 pounds."
A 20-pound weight loss may not seem like a lot for an athlete. But for Smith, it made all the difference.
"I do [feel a difference]," he added. "I feel lighter on my feet. Feel explosive. I feel twitchy again. I just feel good, I'm excited."
