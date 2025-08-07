UCLA Defensive Lineman Sends Message to Opposing Offenses
UCLA's defense underwent some extreme change through the transfer portal, and many aspects of the defense expect to display dynamic improvement this season.
Look no further than the Bruins' interior defensive line, which is actually one of the few position groups on the entire team that is headlined exclusively by returners. Keanu Williams, Siale Taupaki and Gary Smith III sit at the top of UCLA's depth chart.
Taupaki provides the most sure promise among starters, as Williams and Smith are coming off injuries that saw them miss pretty much all of last season. Smith didn't see a snap and Williams missed the last 10 games.
Smith, however, expects his interior defensive line to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
"The scheme is always going to help," Smith said at Wednesday's fall camp media availability. "And we have the pieces to do so. I'm going to help being back a lot. Keanu, him coming back from injury is going to help. All of us are going to pitch in and we're going to get the job done, for sure.
"Siale has definitely stepped up from last year, major improvements. I'm so proud of that guy. A.J. [Fuimaono], he's ready. Ashton Sanders' ready. Our whole interior is ready. Anybody you put out there, we can mix and match and we'll be able to go."
UCLA's DL Depth
Sanders transferred to UCLA from Oklahoma along with offensive lineman Eugene Brooks, another massive addition for the Bruins in the portal. Sanders is currently slated behind Taupaki and Williams on the defensive line, but with three years of eligibility remaining, he could find himself a starting spot a lot easier than he would have with the Sooners.
Fuimaono is entering his third season with the Bruins as a redshirt sophomore. Last season, he appeared in all 12 games as a backup on the defensive line and mostly on the special teams. In 2023, he played in one game against North Carolina Central and utilized his redshirt. He saw action in the first string early in spring camp, but is still projected to be a backup.
