UCLA Gets New Opponent in Bracketology Update

The Bruins have stayed in the same spot since the last update, but they have a new matchup in store.

UCLA has continued to remain a 10 seed as a Last Four In Team with a Bye. While this might be helpful for a very tired UCLA starting lineup. What comes now might say otherwise. The Bruins are set to face off against 7th seeded NC State.

How NC State Stacks Up vs UCLA

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) smiles during the second half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State is the 7th seed for a reason. While not the gold standard in college basketball. They are fourth in a very tough ACC conference, sitting at 18-7. Not the best record overall, but keep in mind four of their losses have come against ranked teams.

In those losses NC State would go toe-to-toe with some tournament favorites. For example they loss to now No. 8 Kansas 77-76, who was just able to take down No. 1 Arizona a convincing fashion. They also lost to No. 15 Virginia, who has been a very good team this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Compared to UCLA's losses, you will see a problem. This season UCLA would lose to just three ranked teams, in Arizona, Gonzaga, and now unranked Iowa. The other four losses have been very questionable. They would lose to Cal, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Indiana .

The Wolfpack this season is averaging 85.7 points compared to UCLA's 78.8. NC State is also averaging 35.7 rebounds compared to UCLA's 32.9 per game. These gaps could prove to be too much for UCLA to handle, especially given how inconsistent the Bruins have been this season.

Will This Matchup Stick?

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) contratulates UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) as they leave the court after the game against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The short answer is: No. But here is the long answer. UCLA simply has too many opportunities to lose this season. Its next matchup will come against No. 2 Michigan, a game where UCLA could lose by a large margin if things do not fall its way.

After that, UCLA will have to face six more teams, three of which are ranked in the AP top 10. If UCLA wins out, they will move up significantly. On the other hand, if UCLA loses a few, it will also move down the tournament seeding. The same can be said for NC State.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA is on a very rough path to close out the season. While NC State would be nice first-round opponent, they will likely play a much harder team to kick off the tournament to kick things off.

