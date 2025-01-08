UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Coaching Hires, Transfers and Recruiting
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine breaks down key updates on UCLA's football team, including coaching hires, recruiting news and transfer portal additions.
The Bruins have bolstered their coaching staff with several significant hires. DeShaun Foster, UCLA's head coach, has brought in experienced figures like Bailey McElwain, who returns as Senior Special Teams Analyst after a successful stint at Washington. McElwain’s attention to detail is expected to enhance the special teams unit.
Burl Toler III also joins as the pass game coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and wide receivers coach. With his experience at Cal, Toler will help guide the wide receivers as UCLA continues to transition into the Big Ten.
The addition of Gabe Lynn as safeties coach, Andy Kwon as offensive line coach, and Jethro Franklin as defensive line coach rounds out the coaching staff, each bringing valuable expertise to strengthen UCLA’s team.
Furthermore, Jerry Neuheisel has been promoted to assistant head coach, continuing his role as tight ends coach, while Scott White returns to coach inside linebackers, continuing his legacy of developing top-tier talent.
You can watch the episode below:
In recruiting news, UCLA is making moves to strengthen its roster. Four-star linebacker McKay Madsen is set to announce his college decision, with UCLA vying for his commitment.
Additionally, the Bruins have made important acquisitions from the transfer portal, including offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford from Arkansas, wide receivers Jaedon Wilson and Mikey Matthews, and quarterback Joey Aguilar from Appalachian State. Aguilar, who has proven himself as a top performer in the Sun Belt, is expected to stabilize UCLA’s quarterback position as they move into the Big Ten.
UCLA has also made a play for transfer wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, who had a standout career at Appalachian State, further bolstering their offense. His connection with Aguilar, should they both start, could provide an important boost for UCLA in 2025.
In addition to the coaching and roster moves, former UCLA linebacker Shea Pitts is returning to the staff as a graduate assistant after gaining experience with the Kansas City Chiefs. This adds to the growing number of former players transitioning into coaching roles, further strengthening the team’s culture and commitment to success.
With these key moves, UCLA is positioning itself for a competitive future in the Big Ten.
