UCLA's Betts Wins ESPY Award After Amazing Senior Season

Lauren Betts had one incredible year with UCLA.

UCLA women's basketball just had its best year in program history. Finishing with a 37-1 overall record and an 18-0 record in the Big Ten, the Bruins were able to win their first-ever NCAA Championship. The Bruins were going up against one of the top programs in the country in South Carolina, and UCLA made easy work with a 79-51 victory.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and sister center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key reasons for the Bruins' success was senior center Lauren Betts, who had been unstoppable all season. In her senior year, she averaged a team-high 17 points per game on 58% shooting from the field and 8.8 rebounds per game, while also being a monster on defense with over two blocks per game.

Now, after an amazing year, the accolades keep coming for Betts, who earned another award.

UCLA forward Lauren Betts (51) celebrates against Texas at Mortgage Matchup Center during the Women's Final Four in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Betts Wins ESPY Award

Lauren Betts is now a member of the Washington Mystics; her work for the Bruins will never be forgotten.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot (11) during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the ESPY awards, Lauren Betts was a finalist for the Best College Athlete for Women's Sports. Alongside Olivia Babcock of Pittsburgh Volleyball, Madison Taylor of Northwestern Lacrosse, and Faith Torrez of Oklahoma Gymnastics, Betts stood out because of her performance in the tournament.

Betts has had an amazing season with the Bruins, earning multiple awards, including the Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top center. Betts was also named the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, the Big Ten Player of the Year for women's athletics, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and a unanimous All-American.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betts Speaks at the ESPYs

Winning the award was great for her, as it validated her season as one of the greatest in women's college basketball.

When accepting her award, she took the time to talk about mental health and how important speaking up about the issue of mental health is to her. Betts has been very vocal about her own struggles with mental health, including sharing with The Players Tribune about checking herself into the UCLA hospital.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Your mental health is not separate from your success. It's the foundation of everything that you do. The strongest people aren't the ones who never struggle. They're the ones who have the courage to let someone walk through their struggle with them. I appreciate you guys so much, thank you," Betts said.