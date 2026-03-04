3 Observations Following UCLA's Win vs No. 9 Nebraska

The Bruins were able to pull off one of the biggest wins of the season, and it could not have come at a better time.

UCLA cruised past Nebraska 72-52 in a game that was never close from the start. The Bruins never trailed once, controlling the matchup from the opening minutes. This level of play has sparked some serious observations about the team moving forward.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Trent Perry Is the Real Deal

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Nebraska Cornhuskersforward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) moves n to defend during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Trent Perry was in the middle of a slump after scoring zero points against Minnesota. However, against Nebraska, he delivered one of his best performances of the season. Perry finished with 20 points and seven rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

If he can maintain this level of play, UCLA could become a very dangerous team entering the tournament. With Perry producing, it may only be a matter of time before Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark elevate their games as well. When all three guards are performing at a high level, few teams can match the Bruins’ backcourt production.

Xavier Booker Could Be UCLA’s X-Factor

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker may also be the X-factor UCLA has been searching for. In this game, he scored eight points on perfect shooting, going 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range. Although he played only eight minutes due to defensive issues, his offensive impact was impossible to ignore.

During his time on the floor, Booker helped UCLA build a strong lead that Nebraska never threatened. If he can improve his defensive effort, he could become a valuable piece for UCLA heading into the tournament. His rebounding also must improve significantly.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin pleads his case to officials in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is Tournament Ready

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bruins looked like a Sweet 16-caliber club in this performance. They now hold three wins over AP Top 10 opponents on their résumé. However, all three victories came at home, which could become a factor once tournament play begins.

Still, defeating an AP Top 10 team by 20 points shows UCLA is doing something right. The Bruins held Nebraska under 30 points in each half and scored efficiently against one of the best defenses in college basketball.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Overall, this was a best-case scenario for UCLA. A loss to Nebraska could have seriously damaged the Bruins’ tournament hopes, but a win of this magnitude significantly strengthens their résumé. If UCLA can carry this momentum forward, the Bruins may still have time to make noise in March.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .