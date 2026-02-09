Good, Bad, Ugly of UCLA’s Triumph Over Washington

Breaking down everything that went right, compared to what went wrong vs Washington.

The Bruins played a very competitive game against Washington, winning 77-73 . UCLA would fall behind earlier in the first-half which proved UCLA still has ways to go until they are where they need to be. That said, let's get right into it.

The Good | Strong Second Half

UCLA would lose the first half 34-30. What came after was much better as the Bruins would end the game going 47-39 in the second half. If the Bruins are able to figure out some of their defensive issues they could be a very strong second half team.

While that is not necessarily something to pride oneself on. It is a step in the right direction, especially against some of the better teams down the road. Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry would combine for 31 of UCLA's 47 points in the second half. Which won UCLA the game.

The Bad | Rebounding

The Bruins have struggled to rebound this season. Against Washington they were able to tie the Huskies with 30 a piece, but that is simply not enough if they want to be a commanding team to finish out the season. Against No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State they will need at least 35.

Donovan Dent was able to outrebound Eric Dailey Jr 6-to-5. While not a bad thing per se, it is a little concerning that UCLA's point guard is doing better than the Bruins leading rebounder. Bilodeau only had three himself, who had been getting at least seven in the three games leading up. Not good.

If the Bruins' top board-getters are inconsistent, this can lead to some serious issues down the road. Eric Dailey Jr, Tyler Bilodeau, and Xavier Booker have to be more consistent for UCLA. Their inconsistencies rebound-wise have really held UCLA back.

The Ugly | Minimizing Individual Performances

This problem has become almost unignorable. Against Indiana, guard Nick Dorn was able to score 26 points with ease, and against Rutgers, guard Kaden Powers was able to score 18 first-half points. Fast forward to Washington, guard Wesley Yates III scored 21, with 12 in the first five minutes.

If the Bruins keep allowing individual performances to control the tempo of their games they will start to lose. While they were able to slow down Yates III in the second half, he was crucial in UCLA falling behind early by eight in the first half. Teams like Michigan and Illinois wont be as forgiving.

