UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Breaking Down UCLA's Win vs Washington

The Bruins would walk the tight-rope winning 77-74 over a very talented Washington team.

In today's episode, we will break down UCLA's close win against Washington , starting with team and player stats. As well as breaking down things UCLA can improve on before its showdown against No. 2 Michigan next Saturday.

Watch Today's Episode Below

The Bruins would not start this game off hot. At one point, they would fall behind by eight points multiple times in the first half. To end the half, they would be down 34-30. Moving forward, slow starts like this need to be avoided. However, the second half tells a different story.

UCLA in the second half looked like a completely new team. This was largely in part due to how well Tyler Bilodeau and Trent Perry played. Both players would combine for 32 of UCLA's 47 second-half points. Overall, they would outscore the Huskies 47-39 to win the game.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If not for Biilodeau and Perry's heroics, the Bruins' season could have ended against Washington. Moving forward, it needs to be an emphasis for the Bruins as a whole to play more consistently. Perry and Bilodeau included.

What Went Wrong?

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's problems would be on full display in the first half. Wesley Yates III was able to score 12 points in the first five minutes of the matchup. This exposed how shaky UCLA has been on defense against guards. Think Nick Dorn vs Indiana and Kaden Powers vs Rutgers. Both hurt UCLA significantly.

Mentioned earlier, consistency. If UCLA could play 40 minutes of complete basketball, it could be a very scary opponent. If the Bruins play like this against some of the better teams on their schedule, they might not get so lucky. With Skyy Clark hopefully coming back soon, this issue can be fixed.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Discipline was also a massive oversight in this one. For starters, Bilodeau had four fouls , which in turn halted a lot of his momentum. Turnovers also almost became a problem. UCLA had seven in this one, up from its two against Rutgers. In a game this close, these numbers need to go down.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, not a bad game from UCLA. While it could have been a cleaner finish, it was the best UCLA could do against a strong Washington team. Looking ahead, the Bruins will need to figure out how to beat Michigan on the road, in what could be a massive turning point in UCLA's season.

