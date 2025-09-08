Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 2 UCLA Performance
It's been a rough two weeks for UCLA (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Nico Iamaleava, suffering consecutive devastating losses to open the season.
This is far from the team many expected the Bruins would be going into the season, and much of the blame is being directed towards Iamaleava. He simply hasn't been as good as the hype going into the season indicated he would be.
And yet, there's still some optimism amidst an 0-2 start.
UCLA's 30-23 loss to Dan Mullen's Rebels was a tale of two halves. The Bruins looked like the team that got hounded by Utah in Week 1 in the first half, and turned around to look like a true force in the second, and much of that was a result of Iamaleava getting settled in.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards. He was even decent in the first half as the Bruins went down 23-0, but his second half stood out the most.
Completion after scramble after completion led the Bruins back in the second half.
UCLA's offense was storming down the field on its final drive of the game before Nico Iamaleava threw a pass that was tipped up and intercepted by UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown, who chirpped at Iamaleava in the week leading to the game.
The Official Verdict
Overall, the result -- and the play that ended the game -- wasn't good, again. But Iamaleava did considerably better than he did in Week 1. Because of that, we give him a B-minus for his performance.
Iamaleava, DeShaun Foster and Tino Sunseri have the chance to really work on their offense against New Mexico on Friday. Any momentum is good momentum for the Bruins after the start they've had to this season.
