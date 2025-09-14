Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 UCLA Performance
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are reaching seemingly a new low every week. After an embarrassing 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday, the Bruins' season is likely doomed.
Nico Iamaleava notably struggled for the third consecutive week, missing open receivers all night and finishing with 217 passing yards on 22-for-34 throwing. He tossed in a touchdown to Titus Mokaio-Atimalala in the second quarter, but couldn't get anything going the rest of the game. He also scrambled six times for 33 yards.
For the second-straight game, though, Iamaleava threw a pass down the middle that was tipped up by an opposing linebacker and intercepted by a New Mexico defensive back, effectively sealing the game and leading to another Lobos touchdown.
The Bruins' star quarterback just hasn't gotten his footing right through three games. He's thrown for 608 yards, completing 62 of his 97 passes (63.9%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 50.7 ESPN QBR on the season, which ranks 77th among all FBS quarterbacks,
I'd argue that Iamaleava has shown more promise on the ground through UCLA's three losses than he has through the air, but that's just because he's been among the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. He's scrambled for 139 yards on 30 attempts and one touchdown. He's been sacked 6 times.
His Week 3 performance was a considerable downgrade from Week 2 against UNLV. There's an argument that it was worse than his Week 1 blunder against Utah, especially because New Mexico is levels below the Utes.
With all that in consideration, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 performance against the Lobos a 'D+' grade.
What Nico Iamaleava Said After 35-10 UCLA Loss
Here is a transcript of what Nico Iamaleava had to say following their third loss of the season:
On UCLA's response after falling behind early
“I think that’s on the offense. I think the defense did a great job executing. They got us a stop. We got down into the red area and we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties. We got to be cleaner. It’s costing us point and it’s forcing the defense to go back out there after a three-and-out. We have to help out defense out, and it’s on the players, we have to execute in the position the coaches are putting us in to do.”
On UCLA's lack of discipline
“I think Coach Foster preached [discipline] in the locker room. When we’re at our best, we have it. It’s on us, all of us as a group. The coaches are putting us in great positions to go out and perform. I think we just have to go back to going out there and having fun. This is a game, that as a little kid, you love to play. I think a lot of our teammates and our group is treating this like a job. We have to go back to having fun and playing the sport that we love.”
On his belief in DeShaun Foster
“I totally believe in Coach Foster. He gives me so much belief to get in the building and go to work. He gives me that ‘want’ to go out there and practice, and practice hard. We’re doing him a disservice by not performing for him. He’s telling us everything we need to hear, he’s telling us everything we need to do, and we’re not executing as players. It all falls back on the players. Coach Foster’s done a great job, Coach Tino [Sunseri], and Coach Ikaika [Malloe] have all put us in great positions to win a game and we haven’t done that successfully.”
On the drive before the end of the first half
“We were going left, but another penalty hurt us again. That knocked us back another five yards and that just messes up the flow of our offense. We’re getting down there in the red zone, we’re getting down there in the red area, and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties that kicked us out of our rhythm. It’s just messing up a lot of stuff. Like Coach Foster said, we got to be discipline, we got to be cleaner in all operations, and we’re working to do that.”
On bringing more energy next week despite the 0-3 start
“You can look at it two ways. You can be 0-3 and you look at it and you fold, and you don’t care about the season. Or you can look at it as – we know that we’re not playing at our best out there for us, to lose these games. It’s one thing if the other team is just better than you, but we’re just shooting ourselves in the foot with so many costly penalties that are costing us in big time moments. For me, I’m looking at the season ahead of us, we’ve got seven or eight more games to play. It’s time to go get better."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.