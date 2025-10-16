All Bruins

UCLA Guard Impressing Coaches With Elite Preseason Form

The Bruins may have a dynamic duo in their backcourt this season.

Connor Moreno

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) chest bumps with guard Dylan Andrews (2) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) chest bumps with guard Dylan Andrews (2) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball season is near, and Westwood has one of the most promising teams going into the new year.

Between the star acquisition of Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent, and the maintained continuity with veterans like Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., one name that's buzzing out of the Bruins' preseason is senior guard Skyy Clark.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) celebrates after a three pointer during the first half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

College basketball insider for CBS Sports, Jon Rothstein, reported that his phone has been blowing up with Clark's name at the forefront.

"Highly placed spies in Westwood continue to send word that Skyy Clark is playing at an elite level for UCLA," Rothstein said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "Averaged 10.5 PPG and shot 50% from 3 in the Bruins' final 17 games of last season. And that came without a PG like Donovan Dent."

Mixing a potential leap for Clark this year with the Dent addition means the Bruins may be in store for a real quality season. UCLA is already pegged as the No. 12 team on the official preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Dent will be one of the biggest names to watch in all of college hoops, not just the Big Ten. He has a skillset that Cronin hasn't had at point guard in his career. And the Bruins' coach acknowldges that.

Cronin: Dent Changes Everything For UCLA

Cronin hasn't quite had a point guard of Dent's skill during his tenure as the Bruins' had coach, and he acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with Rothstein earlier in the offseason.

Mar 19, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks with media during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.

UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.

With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.

Connor Moreno
