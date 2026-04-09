Why Donovan Dent's Departure Hurts UCLA the Most

It is no secret that UCLA will look very different next season due to the departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau.

However, when evaluating each of UCLA’s departures this season — which include both players mentioned, along with Skyy Clark and Jack Seidler — it is clear that Dent’s departure will easily be the toughest to replace this offseason.

Why Bilodeau's Departure Hurts Less

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The close second to Dent is obviously Bilodeau. As UCLA’s leading scorer this past season, it goes without saying that the Bruins will severely miss Bilodeau’s offensive impact. However, it should be noted that UCLA has two extremely talented forwards who could provide a similar impact next season.

This is not a slight toward Bilodeau at all. Without Bilodeau, UCLA will undoubtedly need Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker to play close to their full potential. If they fail to do so, UCLA’s offense could become fairly stagnant without a 15-plus-point-per-game scorer.

Why Donovan Dent's Skill-Set Is Irreplaceable

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While UCLA will certainly need offensive firepower next season, that is something that can be addressed in the transfer portal, as there are many capable offensive players looking for new homes. However, the same cannot be said for elite floor generals with skill sets similar to Dent.

The next player in line at the point guard position for UCLA following Dent’s departure will be Trent Perry . Perry has proven to be a solid floor general when the situation calls for it, but as we have seen throughout the season, he is often at his best as a scoring guard.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) gestures a after making a three point basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Last season, Dent averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, ranking fourth in the nation in assists. While Bilodeau was UCLA’s leading scorer, Dent was responsible for 28.2 points per game when combining his scoring and assists.

Finding a player capable of ranking top five in the nation in assists per game next season is a tall task, even for the most elite teams in the country. And while Perry could potentially develop into that type of player, UCLA must build a versatile guard room around him — something the Bruins currently do not have the luxury of.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When comparing the forward room to the guard room, it is clear that the guard position needs more help. Right now, Perry and Eric Freeny are the only two guards who could see substantial minutes. Even in the recruiting cycle, UCLA did not aggressively address the guard position.

Now, Freeny could certainly become a strong contributor next season, but he may not yet be ready to take on a role similar to the minutes Perry played last season. By the end of the year, Freeny could develop into a similar player to the one Perry became late in the season, but that projection may still be optimistic.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA still has some stability in the frontcourt following Bilodeau’s departure, but the same cannot be said about the guard room, which currently lacks both depth and proven talent.

Because of that, this transfer portal cycle could be one of the most important UCLA has faced in recent years.