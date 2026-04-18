Why Dailey Jr., Perry Will Ignite UCLA in 2027
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When taking a look at UCLA’s current roster, there is a combination that could be absolutely deadly.
Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry are both set to return for the 2026–27 season. Each showed flashes of high-level potential last year, and if they continue developing, they could form one of the top guard-forward duos in the nation.
What Trent Perry Brings
Perry was one of the biggest bright spots for UCLA last season. After starting the year on the bench, he stepped into a larger role when Skyy Clark went down with an injury. By the end of the season, Perry had become UCLA’s third-leading scorer and one of the team’s most valuable pieces.
With Donovan Dent now gone, Perry is expected to take over as the primary point guard. That shift should allow him to expand on the playmaking and facilitation skills he showed throughout the year. In 2026–27, those traits will likely become the foundation of his game. Combined with his elite scoring prowess, Perry could be unstoppable.
What Eric Dailey Jr. Brings
Dailey, on the other hand, entered last season with high expectations as one of the more highly regarded forwards in the country. While inconsistency and chemistry issues limited him at times, he still found ways to produce. Even so, he will be the primary weapon on UCLA's offense, which could put these issues to bed.
What stood out most was his ability to create offense on his own. His one-on-one scoring in the paint allowed him to be productive regardless of the flow of the offense. As the season progressed, his chemistry with Perry also improved — a development that could pay major dividends next year.
Why Skill Sets Compliment Eachother
When combining their skill sets, the fit becomes clear. Dailey provides physical scoring and versatility in the frontcourt, while Perry brings shot creation and playmaking from the guard position. Dailey’s ability to draw attention inside also opens up opportunities for Perry on the perimeter.
Perry’s shooting ability, paired with his comfort in pick-and-roll situations, should allow him to capitalize on Dailey’s presence. At the same time, Perry’s growth as a facilitator will make it easier for Dailey to find scoring opportunities in rhythm.
The bottom line is that both players bring unique strengths that complement each other well. If their chemistry continues to develop, this duo has the potential to elevate UCLA’s offense to another level next season.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.