Key for UCLA To Keep Offense Afloat Next Season

Following the departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau, it is clear that UCLA’s current roster has a major question to answer.

The Bruins lost over 30 points per game between those two players alone. So far, UCLA has attempted to replace that production with Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic, whose combined scoring average was just 16.2 points per game last season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

To fully understand the gap, assists must also be considered. When factoring in total offensive production (points created), Dent and Bilodeau combined for 47.8 points per game. Considering UCLA averaged 77.1 points per game as a team, that is a massive portion of the offense now gone.

In comparison, Petty and Jovic combined for just 20.6 points created per game — less than half of what UCLA lost. That gap is significant, and it remains one of the biggest concerns heading into next season. This is not a slight to either transfer, as they have skillsets that will, without a doubt, elevate UCLA elsewhere on the court.

How UCLA Can Offset This

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The only way UCLA can realistically offset this loss is through internal development. Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. will need to take on much larger roles offensively. The expectation is that both are capable, especially given their experience in the system and projected usage next season.

Beyond them, Petty and Jovic will also need to elevate their production. Xavier Booker becomes another key piece — if he can emerge as a consistent scoring threat, it would go a long way toward closing the gap.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But that “if” is the central issue.

UCLA’s offensive outlook depends heavily on multiple players reaching their ceiling at the same time. That is not an ideal position to be in, especially when compared to last season, when proven production was already in place.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Another Potential Issue

Injuries could further complicate things, and without a clear, established scorer to fall back on, the margin for error becomes very thin. Missing out on high-level offensive transfers only adds to that concern.

Even with all of this, it is realistic to expect some level of offensive regression . Last season’s unit was one of the most efficient under Mick Cronin, and replicating that with less proven talent will be difficult.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done well addressing defense and rebounding this offseason, but offense remains a major question mark. There is still time to add pieces with two roster spots available, but as it stands, much of UCLA’s offensive success next season will depend on internal growth.