UCLA’s Hectic Season Draws Blunt Words From Skipper
The UCLA Bruins' football season has been perhaps one of the most tumultuous in all of college football through five weeks.
Four games down, three coaches out and zero wins to show for it has certainly made interim head coach Tim Skipper's job unique.
On the heels of the Bruins' latest staff change -- offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually agreed to part ways with the program -- Skipper had some experienced advice for the Bruins' new offensive play-caller, tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, about taking the reins just four days before they kick off against Penn State.
"Like I told you guys, when there's an interim coach, it's not like things are going great, right?" Skipper told the media on Wednesday. "So you have to adapt and overcome. So, a lot of advice of, 'Look, don't do too much. You have to do what the guys need to know for this game, and then we'll move forward with the next game.'"
Amidst all the change in just two weeks since the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, Skipper kept it blunt in response to just how difficult it's been.
"I mean, it's hectic times, but you have to deal with it," he said. "Nobody's going to sorry for us Saturday. So, as things happen, good or bad, you have to deal with it and you have to move forward in order for the performance to be good on Saturday. That's ball right now. It's college football. That's what it is."
Neuheisel's first test is a big one. The Bruins take on No. 7-ranked Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Skipper detailed what he's seen from them so far.
Tim Skipper Shares Early Penn State Film Takeaways
A win against Northwestern in Tim Skipper's UCLA Bruins coaching debut may have been a great ramp-up for the interim coach's first big test against Penn State this Saturday.
But a loss and a 0-4 Bruins start makes Week 6 an even steeper climb for Skipper and his squad. UCLA had two weeks to prepare for the Wildcats, but will have to turn around quickly to prep for the No. 7 Nittany Lions.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his early takeaways from watching film on Penn State.
"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "Coach [James] Franklin always has those guys ready to go. He's a top-notch coach in this profession, and you see it by the product you watch film on."
Skipper then broke down what he saw from the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball.
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Offense
"Their offense is going to give you a lot of eye candy. I mean, they're going to shift motion, and then they're going to do what they're going to do on the play. Sp, you're going to have to be locked in. You're going to have to adjust to formations, and they run every formation. And they invent formations. They have offensive tackles out wide.
"I mean, it's going to be one of those games where we're going to have to lock into what we're doing and adapt to the formations and looks that they givs us. They run every play in the book, every motion in the book, every shift in the book. So, we're going to need to be ready for that."
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Defense
"On defense, they're going to have their front four. They're a four-down operation. They're going to line up and then they're going to disguise and move everybody that's behind them, and you're going to have to figure out, 'Is this Cover 3? Is this man? Is this split safety?' We're going to have to figure out the back end because it's gong to move once the ball snaps.
"So, their d-line is very, very good, very athletic, very physical. They do a great job and they let their speed in the back end with their linebackers and DBs take over. So, we're going to have our hands full. It's probably, pound-for-pound, athlete-to-athlete, position-wise, the best team we have played."
