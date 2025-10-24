All Bruins

Breaking Down UCLA's Fresh History vs. Indiana

The Bruins and Hoosiers are matching up for the second time in history.

Connor Moreno

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers helmets at the line of scrimmage during the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) are taking the national stage on FOX's Big Ten Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), as two of the nation's hottest teams clash.

Saturday will be Tim Skipper and the Bruins' toughest test yet, playing against their second ranked opponent with arguably the nation's best coach and quarterback in Bloomington.

The two are matching up for just the second time in history. So, as is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two have played each other in the past.

The (Short) History

The Hoosiers and UCLA played each other for the first time in the Bruins' inaugural season in the Big Ten last season. Indiana handled them 42-13 in Pasadena and might have the edge again this season.

ucl
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) attempts to catch the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. (2) Indiana Hoosiers
When: Saturday, Oct. 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Announcers: Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 387

Tim Skipper Shares Early Takeaways on No. 2 Indiana

uckl
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Skipper, during Monday's media availability, shared his early takeaways on Cignetti's Hoosiers.

  • "So, I started watching film on them yesterday," Skipper said. "So I just finished our game real quick from Maryland and then I moved on to Indiana, and I'm trying to identify a weakness. Like, it's crazy how disciplined they are. Coach Cignetti does a great job with those guys.
  • "They're very, very disciplined in all three phases. They're not giving up explosive plays. They're having a ton of explosive plays. They tackled bery, very well. And then their ball handlers, I'm not just talking running backs, I'm talking receivers and the quarterback, they break a lot of tackles. They complement each phase of the game so well, it's not surprising that they're so good and the record is what they are and what they are ranked."
ucl
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

As he does every week, after previewing the team, Skipper breaks down both sides of the ball.

On Indiana's Offense:

  • "Offensively for them, they're going to try to control the clock and things like that. They're not real tricky. They're going to run the ball and they have the most explosive runs in the Big Ten this season right now. So we're going to have to tackle. We're going to have to stop those guys."

On Indiana's Defense:

  • "Defensively, they're, again, they're not tricky. They're going to play their zones. They're going to be four down. The thing they do more than anybody we played this year is they're going to guve us simulated pressures. So, we're going to need to be ready for the simulated pressures. Have a plan for that."
ucl
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) celebrates after a defensive play during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.