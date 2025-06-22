Is It Time for UCLA to Bring Back Hockey?
It may not seem like it, but UCLA has a rich history on the ice.
Currently a club team in the West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC), the question must be asked: is it time to bring Bruins hockey back where it belongs — on the national stage — and make it a platform for aspiring California hockey players to reach the next level?
Starting in 1926, back when it was known as the Southern Branch of the University of California, UCLA opened the doors to its first varsity hockey program, joining several others such as now-rival USC.
It was the beginning of something special. In 1938, the school built the Tropical Ice Gardens Arena, an ice rink where all Los Angeles-based programs would play.
However, during World War II, all Pacific Coast schools were forced to shut down their hockey programs with the intention of restarting later. Unfortunately, UCLA was not one of the schools to bring its team back. The Tropical Ice Gardens Arena, only 11 years old by 1949, was shut down and ultimately demolished a year later.
The Bruins revived their hockey program in 1961, but only as a club team — and it’s remained that way ever since.
Now a member of the WCHC, UCLA often faces schools such as Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, and Arizona State — which has both a Division I team and a WCHC presence.
They’ve also developed a strong rivalry with USC. Each year, the two teams face off in a five-game series called the Crosstown Cup, typically played at Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Kings.
Despite being a club program, UCLA has had recent success on the ice. While the 2024–25 team didn’t meet expectations, the Bruins posted a 35-16 record from 2022–24 under head coach Griffin McCarty.
McCarty believes UCLA is a high-end destination for hockey players looking to advance their careers while receiving a top-tier education — but with the team still designated as a club, the exposure is minimal.
“The more seasons like we have this year (will) let kids know if you are a great academic student and a great hockey player, come to UCLA,” McCarty told Amelie Ionescu, of the Daily Bruin. “You’re going to get a great degree, you’re going to play high-level hockey, and you’re going to have a great time.”
But how can UCLA become the next Arizona State?
One word: funding.
ASU’s hockey program received $32 million in donations from Don Mullett and an anonymous donor. So the Bruins will need something of that nature.
UCLA has already allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to programs like basketball, football, and baseball. The baseball team reached the College World Series for the first time in 12 years, and football is in the midst of a promising rebuild.
So is there room for hockey?
Possibly. But given how little hockey moves the needle for most athletic departments — and how expensive the sport is — there isn’t exactly a rush from deep-pocketed donors.
One realistic long-term funder is Anaheim Ducks owner and UCLA alum Henry Samueli, a billionaire whose name is on the school’s engineering department. But with $1 billion in planned renovations for the Ducks’ Honda Center, it may be a reach to expect Samueli to step in right now.
Still, hockey in Southern California is thriving. Youth and peewee programs have exploded in participation. The region has seen three Stanley Cup wins — two by the Kings, one by the Ducks. And there’s a growing list of California-born NHL stars like Jason Robertson, Trevor Moore, Thatcher Demko, and more.
The challenge? The West Coast lacks Division I representation. Aside from ASU and a few teams in Alaska, nearly every D-I hockey program resides in the Midwest or Northeast.
Giving college hockey a legitimate platform out West would expand the game and introduce the sport to new fans. And with the right backing, UCLA could be the next program to help redefine the college hockey landscape.
