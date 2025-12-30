UCLA Holds Out Against Ohio State In B1G Conference Win

On the road, the UCLA women's basketball team set out to take on the 19th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a steady Big Ten conference matchup.

Being ranked #4 in the nation themselves, the Bruins were prepared for the task of taking on Ohio State, and that held in their eventual 82-75 win.

So how did each quarter play out, and which players shined the brightest in their win against the Buckeyes?

The First Quarter: A Very Close Start

The first quarter saw both teams warming up in a sense and focusing on clean basketball, in which the Bruins scored 18 points while their opponents came up with 16.

The two point lead was a lead that UCLA never truly let go of across the game, and it was the beginning of their slow but steady rise to victory against the Buckeyes.

The Second Quarter: The Pull Away

The second quarter saw the biggest chance for the Bruins to pull away with the game, and they took advantage of the opportunity by gaining a four point lead on Ohio State.

They scored a total of 21 points to 17, and the now six-point lead that UCLA had going into the half was nearly insurmountable for the Buckeyes, but that does not mean they didn't try.

The Third Quarter: The Biggest Opportunity For Ohio State

Coming out of the half, both teams were hungry for victory and refreshed from the break, and they saw both of them scoring the most points they would in a quarter for the entire game.

The third quarter saw Ohio State come up with 23 points, a total that would have normally put them back in the game or even given them the lead.

However, the Bruins would not give up, and they refused to miss the clutch shots that they needed to retain their lead, and they even ended up growing it to a seven-point lead after scoring 24 points in the quarter.

The Fourth Quarter: A Clean Finish

Both Ohio State and UCLA saw their numbers dip slightly in the fourth quarter, but the two teams were still dead even scoring 19 points each.

The Bruins had a good game against the Buckeyes, one that they can be proud of and keep in memory as they go forward with their 12-1 record and try to become #1 in the nation.

The Standout Players: Luaren Betts And Angela Dugalic

While both names are very familiar to Bruins fans, it still cannot be understated how important both Lauren Betts and Angela Dugalic were to the Bruins' win.

In the case of Betts, not only did she score 18 points, but she was also a rebounding monster, coming up with 16 rebounds, which was essential in UCLA's victory.

Dugalic came off the bench to be a scoring powerhouse, coming up with 15 points herself on less time than Betts, and if she had not stepped up, the Bruins could have lost the game just as easily as they won it.

UCLA will play against the Penn State Nittany Lions next on December 31st, and that will be their next opportunity to show their dominance as a team and prove they deserve being ranked #4 in the nation.

