UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Has Arrived on the National Scene

The UCLA Bruins have made significant strides in the recruiting aspect in recent months, and they are being recognized for having one of the top incoming classes in the 2027 class.

Things have changed quite a bit in Westwood over the past 2 years. After spending what felt like forever in the Pac-12, UCLA made the move to the Big Ten before the 2024 season. However, since then, they’ve struggled to acclimate to the higher competition.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They’ve managed a measly 8-16 record over two seasons in their new conference, and the 2025 season might’ve been a new rock bottom for the program. The Bruins went just 3-9 despite bringing in marquee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and they ended up firing their head coach, DeShaun Foster, after an 0-3 start.

UCLA Hires Chesney

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After searching for their newest leader, they landed on Bob Chesney , the former James Madison head coach who led the Dukes to their first College Football Playoff appearance in the 2025 season. Chesney went 21-6 during his time with JMU, and helped them transition from FCS to FBS seamlessly.

Turning around a program that hasn’t experienced much success in recent years will be no easy task, but Chesney has proven to be a winner even with the barest of bare-bones programs. Now controlling one of the more lucrative programs in the land, Chesney has all the resources at his disposal to make UCLA a respectable program once again.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With him now taking the reins, the Bruins could experience a quick turnaround in the near future. So far, the team has already seen some positive effects in the recruiting aspect. ESPN’s Craig Hubert ranks UCLA as having the 9th-best recruiting class in the 2027 class.

Hubert’s Analysis

“The Bruins have had more lows than highs over the past decade but are getting positive early signs that new head coach Bob Chesney could bring a better rate of success and consistency based on some of the talent he has been able to secure,” Hubert said.

“He capitalized on local talent in the secondary by landing SC Next 300 DBs JuJu Johnson and Pole Moala, and pulled one-time Georgia commit Jerry Outhouse Jr. out of Texas. The latter is a versatile DB with good burst.

It has been 11 years since UCLA landed a Top 25 #TXHSFB prospect.



2027 Byron Nelson ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DT George Toia (@ToiaGtoia) ended that streak. #4sup



He’s a MONSTER in the trenches.



📸 - Mike Stokichttps://t.co/bp6k6Ganqk pic.twitter.com/tDpQxzmESB — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) May 1, 2026

George Toia was a big pull out of Texas for the trenches as the four-star is powerful and agile for his size. If he is able to add some refinement to his game, he has the tools to be a handful. Montana Toilolo also bolsters the D-line.

A starter as a junior for local powerhouse Mater Dei, he demonstrates good strength and active hands to take on and defeat blockers.”