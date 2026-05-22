Chesney Reveals the Impact of the JMU Transfers

Part of UCLA’s restructuring this offseason has been the amount of roster turnover. However, a lot of these new faces are already familiar with each other.

Firstly, the biggest change this offseason comes up front. After going just 3-9 last season, and firing former head coach DeShaun Foster, the Bruins selected former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney as their next leader.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney brings a ton of success and experience with him to UCLA. He helped lead JMU’s transition to FBS football, going 21-6 over two seasons, and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025 after a 12-2 season that saw them win the Sun Belt title.

UCLA Has Struggled In Big Ten

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now in Westwood with the Bruins, Chesney is looking to turn around a program that hasn’t amounted to much success since joining the Big Ten. They’ve managed a measly 8-16 record over their two seasons since joining the conference, and haven’t shown any signs of life in that span.

However, with a new, successful head coach now at the helm, there’s a general sense of hope around the program for the first time in a while. Part of that has to do with the significant roster turnover as well, as Chesney has brought on several of his top options from JMU with him to UCLA. Some of those stars include running back Wayne Knight, and wide receiver Landon Ellis, among others.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, Chesney shared why he wanted to bring so many key pieces from that JMU team with him to UCLA.

Chesney’s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s not the quantity of time spent, it’s the quality of time spent,” Chesney said . “And I think you could accomplish what people might do in three years in one year if you do it right and you're intentional about it. And I think that's what we were able to do".

"Very quickly, we were able to build that camaraderie and that closeness that most good teams need to have. And that first year, we won the first-ever bowl game. The second year went undefeated in league and went to the playoffs".

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When there's at least a group of whatever 12, 14, you at least have those people to bounce those ideas off of. And then the coordinators were the same. The special teams coaches are the same. A lot of the people were the same, which allowed you to be in the point of strength and conditioning was the same to allow you to the point of those coaches knew it.”