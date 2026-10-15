How Bob Chesney Is Taking Over College Football With UCLA

The Bruins were ready for a war in Eugene, Oregon. UCLA won its first road game at Oregon since 2004, and this pregame speech went ultra-viral:

"They're about to go in and start the war, and he wants to make sure that nobody has any other thought," UCLA Coach Bob Chesney told his team pregame. "No other thought other than we're 100% positive we're winning this f–ing battle. He turns around and says 'look at the boats' they'd have to go home on and says, 'Burn the f–ing boats.' There is no way out. We can't go that way. We got to go through these motherf--ers."

UCLA HC Bob Chesney delivered an ELECTRIC pregame speech before beating Oregon in Eugene 🔥



(via westwoodbruin/IG) pic.twitter.com/kUBgySHDsW — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 13, 2026

The "he" Chesney referred to was a conqueror from centuries ago. But like the warriors of old, Chesney wants to strike fear into his opponents — and destroy everything in his path.

The Bruins currently stand at a staggering 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten), and after this weekend, they could be in sole possession of first place. If UCLA beats Wisconsin and No. 5 Ohio State beats No. 4 Indiana, the Bruins will be the only Big Ten team still undefeated.

This magical season has been fueled by an intense, classic football coach who was coaching in the Sun Belt last year. His final game was coincidentally a blowout loss against Oregon at Autzen Stadium — and this weekend, he put the Ducks' season on life support.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney and JMU

Based on his intense personality and sharp attention to detail, someone might think Chesney came from the Nick Saban coaching tree, or something similar. However, UCLA's coach did not come from the traditional ranks of another Power Four school.

Chesney was an FCS coach for nearly his entire career. He was dominant. As the head coach at Holy Cross, he went 44-21 from 2018 to 2023. That caught the attention of James Madison, in need of a replacement after Curt Cignetti took the Indiana job. Cignetti was successful with the Dukes. Chesney was even better.

This is one hell of a quote from UCLA HC Bob Chesney on practice



“The leading cause of success is well managed failure”



Chesney understands that the old saying “perfect practice makes perfect” is 100% false, and that a certain amount of failing in practice is what makes you… https://t.co/sB2EQzARtN — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) October 13, 2026

Chesney led James Madison its first bowl win in school history, a 27-17 triumph over Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl. Then, in 2024, Chesney did the impossible — lead the Dukes to the College Football Playoff.

James Madison went 12-1, earning the No. 12 seed and a trip to Oregon. Even though the Dukes were dispatched in blowout fashion, they competed and made a few plays. Chesney proved that he would be one of the top candidates for a Power Four job in the offseason. It may not have been the one he envisioned.

“The name I'll throw out there for Penn State…is Bob Chesney of James Madison.”



“I think he would be PHENOMENAL at Penn State.”@FBallGamePlan shares his choice for PSU’s next head coach: pic.twitter.com/F1ZcvrhKef — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) October 27, 2025

The Coaching Carousel, and Portal Shopping

Several high-end SEC and Big Ten programs were in the market for a new head coach after the 2025 season. UCLA, though historic, was coming off of two straight mediocre seasons. Chesney, a Pennsylvania native, was reportedly interested in the Penn State job. But that offer did not come.

Instead of waiting on the Nittany Lions, Chesney accepted the Bruins' offer and headed to Westwood. He took several James Madison stars with him, just as Cignetti did. Chesney landed Wayne Knight, Sahir West, Landon Ellis, DJ Barksdale, Trent Hendrick, and several others.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after a touchdown against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has been a collegiate head coach since 2010. He has never finished lower than third in his conference. This year, his team just happens to be ranked No. 12 nationally and a genuine contender in the Big Ten.

This is just Year 1 for Chesney's Bruins. Imagine what they can do over the next several seasons.