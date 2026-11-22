For the first time all season, UCLA football is left grappling with a loss.

The Bruins are in danger of spiraling. UCLA is still standing strong at 10-1, but the near and distant future is clouded with uncertainty for a few particular reasons after losing at Michigan.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) drops back to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach Could Miss Major Time

On the first play of overtime, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field after suffering an apparent lower-body injury. Coach Bob Chesney did not provide a clear update postgame, as additional testing is needed to determine the severity of Dieffenbach's injury.

Whatever the injury is revealed to be, the fact that Dieffenbach was carted off the field is a five-alarm fire for UCLA. He had led his team to an undefeated month and a half as the starting quarterback. The Bruins are now likely down to Madden Iamaleava, their third-string quarterback. Iamaleava was 0-1 passing today with two carries for -1 yard.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes the ball past Michigan defensive back Chris Bracy (7) at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Run Game Was Beatable, Which Has Not Happened Often

For the first time this season, UCLA was held to just 2.5 yards per carry on 42 attempts. It was an ugly day for a usually dominant ground game. Michigan's shifty 4-2-5 front was able to consistently rush the passer and hawk to the football, even with extra defensive backs on the field in some run situations.

The Wolverines didn't fare all that better, but that's not much consolation given how poorly Michigan's offense has performed throughout the 2026 campaign. The Bruins haven't been held to 16 points in a game since the 2025 season finale at USC. On the subject of the Trojans, next week's matchup has now become a lot more complicated.

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) gets ready to take a snap vs Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Title Hopes Are Suddenly in Jeopardy

The loss at Michigan means UCLA probably needs to beat USC, without Dieffenbach, to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. If Oregon and Iowa win next week but the Bruins lose, they won't earn a spot. There is also a scenario in which UCLA loses, four results go against it, and then the Bruins are left watching from the couch.

The simplest answer is that a Bruins win means they are heading to Indianapolis. But can UCLA rekindle its magic with quarterback No. 3, particularly after a sluggish outing by the whole offense? The answer to that question will directly dictate whether the Bruins can reach the conference title game, let alone host a College Football Playoff game.