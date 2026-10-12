How Bob Chesney Making History for UCLA Football

The UCLA Bruins are 5-0 for the first time since 2022, and only the 15th time in program history.

A month ago, the position the Bruins are currently in seemed unthinkable, yet here we are. Bob Chesney has been arguably the best head coach in the country through six weeks of the season, as he is doing things that have truly never been done for the UCLA football program.

First Year Success

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney exits the field after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put in perspective how amazing this season has already been for the Bruins, Bob Chesney becomes the very first head coach in UCLA history to begin their tenure 5-0 with the team.

A year ago at this time, UCLA had an interim head coach after firing DeShaun Foster only three games into the season. UCLA would finish the season with a 3-9 record, prompting the Bruins to begin the offseason searching for their future head coach.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The result was a then-48-year-old Bob Chesney coming off a College Football Playoff appearance with James Madison. Everywhere Chesney has been, he has won; He has now won 15 consecutive regular-season games dating back to 2025.

Past Trouble on The Road

Speaking of things happening for the first time , the win over Oregon in Autzen Stadium marked UCLA’s first win over a ranked Oregon squad in Eugene ever. It was also the first time since 2004 that UCLA has beaten Oregon on the road.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has struggled against the Ducks lately, but who else but Bob Chesney to turn things around? Oregon seemed like a giant that loomed large when looking at the schedule in the preseason, but the Bruins have conquered the Ducks and should now have the confidence to continue through their Big Ten schedule.

Expectations have continued to be exceeded this season for the Bruins, and new goals have been continuously created just as UCLA breaks the previous one. The newest goal should now be nothing less than a CFP appearance, in what would have been an unfathomable statement months ago.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is clear that Bob Chesney is the coach of the future for the Bruins . What he has done in his first five games is far more successful than UCLA fans have seen in entire seasons in the past. As the Bruins gear up to continue their wildly successful season, many questions have arisen from the win over Oregon, and it will be up to Chesney and Co. to address them.