Social Media Reacts To Second Purdue Victory Of The Week

UCLA basketball played against Purdue twice this week with two different teams, but both games at home, and both team's were looking for a victory against the Boilermakers.

The night before the women played the men's team pulled off a 69-67 upset against Purdue, which gave social media a lot to see.

However, when the women played against the Boilermakers the pace turned out much different, yet they still gave social media a very good game to watch.

In Search Of A Second Victory: The First Quarter

The first quarter started out as dominant as ever for the number three team in the nation, and the Bruins were able to leave Purdue behind in the dust.

Whether it had been through immense efforts in three point shooting, or an all out defensive effort, the Boilermakers were unable to get anything meaningful going and the fell behind quickly.

UCLA ended the first quarter up by 14 points, 22-8. and social media already knew what was coming for the Bruins in the rest of the game.

@UCLAWBB When UCLA plays through structure and discipline, control follows. #UCLAWBB #GoBruins — Sergio Betts | UCLA Bruins (@PBackup215241) January 22, 2026

In Search Of A Second Victory: The Second Quarter

The second quarter started out even better than the first because UCLA did not let up any points for a decently good portion of the ten minutes.

However, when Purdue started to make some shots they were able to gain a bit of momentum on their side. The momentum they had was substantially less than the Bruins though, who scored double what the Boilermakers got.

UCLA's success came from an outlier game in which the team was shooting much better than normal from the three point line.

Insanity.

UCLA is shooting 61% from the field and 71% from the arc.

Insanity. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 22, 2026

In Search Of A Second Victory: The Third Quarter

After halftime it looked a little bit like the Bruins fire had begun to fade, not on the offensive side of the ball but on the defensive end.

UCLA let up the most points in that quarter than they did any other quarter of the game, and although they retained their massive lead social media was not happy to see the slow down.

UCLA is up by 25 points and yet I feel compelled to yell, "WAKE UP!" — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) January 22, 2026

In Search Of A Second Victory: The Fourth Quarter

When the Boilermakers failed to make a lasting comeback attempt in the third, the game essentially ended, leaving not much to happen in the fourth quarter other than the typical Bruin dominance.

The game ended with a final score of 96-48, with UCLA winning by double the points their opponent obtained, and fans online were rightfully happy with the team getting the school their second win against Purdue this week.

i love ucla wbb — lex (@44blaugrana) January 22, 2026

I just love watching ucla wbb play — v 🤍 (@veeeeforvanessa) January 22, 2026

Elite 8 going to be real spicy. UConn always hard to bet against but there’s some really talented teams, including UCLA who can really keep up — Joshua (@pointmadejosh) January 22, 2026

