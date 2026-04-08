How UCLA Can Emerge From Transfer Portal As Winners

With the transfer portal now in full swing, it is time to look at how UCLA can come out of it as winners.

The short answer is to get as many star players as possible. That would involve landing multiple players ranked within the top five of this year’s transfer class. However, that is simply not realistic. Instead, UCLA must focus on finding players who complement the current core.

Fix Holes

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When evaluating UCLA’s losses this season, it is clear the Bruins will be missing significant offensive firepower. Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau ran out of eligibility, leaving UCLA without its two leading scorers. Skyy Clark also entered the transfer portal, further expanding the gap left by the other two.

UCLA likely knew that all three players would not be returning next season, which gives some insight into what the Bruins’ transfer portal strategy might look like. But for UCLA to come out as winners, a few things must happen.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA needs to figure out how to put its best players in the right position to succeed. For example, Xavier Booker is an extremely talented offensive player, but because he was forced to play center for most of the season, his impact was somewhat limited.

To solve this issue, UCLA needs to find a true center. Doing so would allow Booker to move back to the forward position alongside Eric Dailey Jr., which would give Booker more freedom around the court. That role could perfectly complement a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter like Booker.

Find More Depth

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) scores against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the forward and center positions potentially addressed, UCLA should also look to build up its depth. Even though the Bruins have already landed two big-time recruits, it would not hurt to add another player or two who could strengthen the roster and provide more lineup flexibility.

Take Jamar Brown, for example — a transfer portal addition from last season who did not have the biggest role early on. By the end of the season, however, it became clear that Brown was an important depth piece, giving UCLA more flexibility throughout the lineup.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) defends UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Another way UCLA can win in the transfer portal is by adding a solid guard. If the season started today, UCLA would likely have two guards ready to start. However, as we have seen, a successful team typically needs more than just two reliable guards, especially considering Mick Cronin’s offensive philosophy.

If UCLA can add a third guard who can stretch the floor while also functioning as a playmaker and scorer, the Bruins could have a guard room capable of competing with some of the best teams in the country. Of course, that is easier said than done.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line for UCLA is fairly simple. In order to win in this year’s transfer portal, the Bruins must put their core players in positions to succeed. That means targeting players who complement the roster, rather than simply chasing the most rawly talented players available.