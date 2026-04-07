What UCLA's Transfer Portal Strategy Should Look Like

With the transfer portal now open, it is time to look at what UCLA must accomplish this offseason to be considered successful.

With news that UCLA was able to re-sign Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. , along with Xavier Booker, the blueprint is already in place. Not to mention, UCLA is also re-signing Eric Freeny and Brandon Williams; the transfer portal now looks like the key to a very successful season for the Bruins.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The biggest holes currently facing UCLA are those left by Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent. Both players were UCLA’s leading scorers, with Dent also serving as the Bruins’ primary playmaker, ranking fourth in the nation in assists. UCLA will likely need to land a few major contributors in this portal.

No. 1 Priority | Center

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first position group UCLA needs to address is the center position. After watching Aday Mara raise the National Championship trophy on Monday, UCLA now knows that having a marquee center is critical for a championship run.

If the Bruins are unable to find a center in this year’s portal, they will have to rely heavily on Booker to fill in the gaps. While Booker will certainly continue to develop next season, it is clear that he is more effective playing as UCLA’s primary forward. This is why UCLA must target a textbook center.

No. 2 Priority | Combo Guard

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Finding a guard to complement Perry will be just as important as finding a center. While UCLA was able to bring Freeny back, he still does not possess the skill set to push UCLA into the top five of the Big Ten on his own. However, this should not be taken as a slight to Freeny, as he will still be a key piece for UCLA next season.

What makes Perry so valuable is his ability to be either the team’s leading scorer or its primary playmaker. Because of this, UCLA has flexibility when evaluating the guard position. The Bruins could pursue a true point guard like Dent or a dynamic scoring threat like Skyy Clark.

No. 3 Priority | Defensive Forward

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, the departures of Bilodeau and Dent leave significant gaps. Because of that, UCLA should target an elite defensive forward who can help fill that void. Dailey should be able to take on a larger offensive role if his development continues.

There are plenty of forwards in this year’s transfer class who could make UCLA a very dangerous team. Led by Dailey and Booker, it would not hurt UCLA to add another forward who can move the needle — specifically, a defensive-minded player .

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When evaluating the transfer portal, it is important to remember that UCLA already has most of its core pieces in place. Now it becomes about adding players who complement those pieces.

That is much easier said than done, but if there is a program capable of pulling it off, it is the Bruins.