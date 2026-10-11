How UCLA Can Manage Path With Potential Nico Iamaleava Injury

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had a rough trip to Eugene.

The senior quarterback only played in the first half against the Ducks, as he was sidelined for the remainder of the game following an injury sustained in the second quarter.

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Happened to Nico Iamaleava

On a scramble by Iamaleava late in the second quarter, he was wrapped up and taken to the ground by multiple Duck defenders. The hit after Iamaleava had initially been down seemed very extracurricular, especially when watching the play back now. The play ends with Oregon's Bear Alexander seemingly punching Iamaleava in the neck or helmet area.

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava exited with a lower body injury after this play.



Oregon's Bear Alexander appears to swing for the ball, but hits Iamaleava in the process. pic.twitter.com/pHKvM79U1n — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 10, 2026

While Iamaleava would return to action following the hit, it would only be for a single play, as he threw an interception in the end zone on his first snap back.

As UCLA headed into the locker room with a 10-6 lead, it didn't seem like anything out of the ordinary. There have been various times this season when Iamaleava has left the field banged up, only to return later in the game, exactly like what we saw against Oregon.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Initially, Bob Chesney also believed Iamaleava was fine heading into the locker room at halftime, as he revealed in his postgame press conference . “I thought he got hit in the thigh,” Chesney said. However, Chesney also revealed that it could potentially be more serious after all.

“There might be a little bit more to it, which we got to just figure out as we go through the process tonight, tomorrow, and the rest of the way," Chesney said.

Ty Dieffenbach Replaced Iamaleava

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs the ball before a pass during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Nico's younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, has replaced him in the various exits Nico has had to begin the season, it was Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach who got his number called against the Ducks.

In his postgame press conference , Dieffenbach revealed that he had no prior knowledge that he would be the first quarterback off the bench until the moment that it happened. Given the circumstances, Dieffenbach played a well-managed game that resulted in the Bruins being able to leave Autzen Stadium 5-0 . He would finish the day with only three completed passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on the severity of Nico's injury, Dieffenbach could potentially be the guy that Chesney and the Bruins lean on as they head deeper into conference play. For now, UCLA fans will have to wait to hear about the status of their starting quarterback.