How Each Running Back Will Fit in UCLA's System

UCLA has undergone a much-needed rebuild during the offseason, both on the roster and with the coaching staff.

Former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney has taken over as the new head coach. Chesney takes over for DeShaun Foster, who, after losing the first three games in his second year, was shown the door and let go as head coach.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney is coming off one of the better college football coaching years in recent memory. Chesney led the James Madison Dukes to not only their first Sun Belt Championship since joining the conference in 2023 but also an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

A key reason for the Duke's success was the amazing running back room that was on full display. I have mentioned this before, but Chesney and the Bruins' new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, love to run the offense through the running game. With that in mind, let's look at what each running back on the Bruins roster brings to the table.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight

Knight is the one player in the running back room to come to UCLA through the transfer portal this offseason, and UCLA fans should be ecstatic that he came. Through his first three seasons of college football, Knight had a total of 464 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 86 carries.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, in his first year as the lead back last season, Knight would explode with a career high 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 207 carries. Knight has also become a threat in the passing game with 608 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Knights' 1,373 rushing yards were the seventh-most in all of college football.

With his ability to run between the tackles, create space to get to the outside, and be a threat in the passing game, Knight will have most of the workload for the Bruins next year and is the clear starting back entering next year.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaivian Thomas

Thomas came to UCLA last offseason after having a productive two years with Cal. Thomas would enter the portal, wanting to be the lead back on a team, and would come to UCLA because the Bruins had an open spot. However, he would not win the job and would struggle to get much going on the ground last year.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas would tie for second on the team in carries with redshirt senior running back Jalen Berger, with 81, and would only have 294 rushing yards and a touchdown. Thomas would have a good year in the passing game and will most likely be a receiving back for the Bruins next year.

It was a rough year with getting anything on the ground, but with a new and improved offensive line to help out, Thomas could have a bounce-back season for the Bruins.

Michigan State's Malik Spencer, left, closes in on UCLA's Jaivian Thomas during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Woods

Woods is another player who came to UCLA after last season, looking for a fresh start. Woods had missed the entire 2024 season with a season-ending injury at Utah and would enter the transfer portal, ending up with UCLA.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it was not the comeback season he would have wanted. With just 64 carries last year, Woods tied with Thomas in rushing yards with 294, but without finding the endzone. Next year should be a better bounce-back opportunity season. With a coaching staff that plays through the run, Woods can take full advantage and become a much-needed power back.