How Each Running Back Will Fit in UCLA's System
In this story:
UCLA has undergone a much-needed rebuild during the offseason, both on the roster and with the coaching staff.
Former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney has taken over as the new head coach. Chesney takes over for DeShaun Foster, who, after losing the first three games in his second year, was shown the door and let go as head coach.
Bob Chesney is coming off one of the better college football coaching years in recent memory. Chesney led the James Madison Dukes to not only their first Sun Belt Championship since joining the conference in 2023 but also an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
A key reason for the Duke's success was the amazing running back room that was on full display. I have mentioned this before, but Chesney and the Bruins' new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, love to run the offense through the running game. With that in mind, let's look at what each running back on the Bruins roster brings to the table.
Wayne Knight
Knight is the one player in the running back room to come to UCLA through the transfer portal this offseason, and UCLA fans should be ecstatic that he came. Through his first three seasons of college football, Knight had a total of 464 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 86 carries.
However, in his first year as the lead back last season, Knight would explode with a career high 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 207 carries. Knight has also become a threat in the passing game with 608 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Knights' 1,373 rushing yards were the seventh-most in all of college football.
With his ability to run between the tackles, create space to get to the outside, and be a threat in the passing game, Knight will have most of the workload for the Bruins next year and is the clear starting back entering next year.
Jaivian Thomas
Thomas came to UCLA last offseason after having a productive two years with Cal. Thomas would enter the portal, wanting to be the lead back on a team, and would come to UCLA because the Bruins had an open spot. However, he would not win the job and would struggle to get much going on the ground last year.
Thomas would tie for second on the team in carries with redshirt senior running back Jalen Berger, with 81, and would only have 294 rushing yards and a touchdown. Thomas would have a good year in the passing game and will most likely be a receiving back for the Bruins next year.
It was a rough year with getting anything on the ground, but with a new and improved offensive line to help out, Thomas could have a bounce-back season for the Bruins.
Anthony Woods
Woods is another player who came to UCLA after last season, looking for a fresh start. Woods had missed the entire 2024 season with a season-ending injury at Utah and would enter the transfer portal, ending up with UCLA.
However, it was not the comeback season he would have wanted. With just 64 carries last year, Woods tied with Thomas in rushing yards with 294, but without finding the endzone. Next year should be a better bounce-back opportunity season. With a coaching staff that plays through the run, Woods can take full advantage and become a much-needed power back.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.