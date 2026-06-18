How Former JMU Stars Will Make Major Impact for UCLA
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Bob Chesney and UCLA football have done a great job this offseason, quickly rebuilding the roster for the upcoming 2026 college football campaign.
UCLA finished last year with a disappointing 3-9 record, all while letting go of their former head coach, DeShaun Foster, after starting the year 0-3.
UCLA lost 49 players to the transfer portal and brought in 45. Guys such as linebacker Sammy Omosigho and wide receivers Leland Smith and Landon Ellis.
Recently, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the list of his 10 favorite transfers in the Big Ten, and the Bruins were the only team listed with two players. Both Sahir West and Wayne Knight were listed among the projected top programs in the Big Ten, more than Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, each of which had only one player.
Sahir West
After deciding to redshirt in his true freshman season in 2024, West would become one of the best players in the Sun Belt Conference. In his redshirt freshman season at James Madison, West had a team-high seven sacks with 14 tackles for a loss.
His best games last year at James Madison were a five-tackle-for-loss, three-sack, and a forced-fumble performance to win the Sun Belt championship against Troy. That performance would help bring the championship to James Madison and secure its spot in the College Football Playoff.
“A breakout JMU star as a redshirt freshman, West recorded seven sacks among 16 tackles for loss. That includes a five-TFL, three-sack performance in the Sun Belt championship game win that clinched a CFP berth for the Dukes," Connelly said.
Wayne Knight
Along with West, Knight also left James Madison for UCLA to follow Bob Chesney. Knight brings proven production to the Bruins, totaling 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season with 1379 yards on the ground. Knight has also become a reliable pass-catching threat from the backfield with 397 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Along with West, Knight's best game last season was in the Sun Belt championship against Troy, as he had a season high 212 rushing yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
“One of many James Madison transfers to follow Bob Chesney west, Knight erupted for 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 10 total TDs last season. In two seasons with Chesney at JMU, he topped 100 yards from scrimmage 12 times," Connelly added.
Both Knight and West are players who are going to be starters for the Bruins right away. They both followed Bob Chesney from James Madison and will be leaders next season, as they already know the offensive and defensive systems Chesney likes to run.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.